4-year-old niece of George Floyd is shot in her sleep | world and science

Posted 05/01/2022 22:01 | Updated 01/05/2022 22:03

Arianna Delane, 4-year-old grandniece of George Floyd, was shot in the early hours of last Saturday, while sleeping shortly after New Year’s Eve in Houston, USA. According to information from local authorities, a man opened fire from his apartment. There were four adults and two children in the place.

According to a statement from the Houston City Division of Major Assaults and Family Violence “The suspect or suspects fired several shots at an apartment at the above address when four adults and two children were inside the apartment”

Derick Delane, the girl’s father, said he believed the family’s home was purposefully shot and criticized the fact that police did not arrive at the scene until four hours later. “Why was my house shot? My daughter doesn’t know. I can’t explain that to her. As a parent, you must protect the children,” he lamented. Police said the girl was shot in the chest and the bullet pierced her lung and liver. Arianna is stable after emergency surgery.

George Floyd, the girl’s great-uncle died after Officer Dereck Chauvin immobilized him for several minutes by placing his knee on her neck.