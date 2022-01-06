40 people are arrested after laundering BRL 55.6 million at Twitch

Raju Singh 20 seconds ago Technology Comments Off on 40 people are arrested after laundering BRL 55.6 million at Twitch 0 Views

According to website information daily Sabbath, this last Tuesday (4), the Turkish police carried out an operation in different provinces of the country and arrested 40 suspects by a millionaire scheme of fraud and money laundering using the streaming platform Twitch.

The suspects were using stolen credit cards to buy digital coins on Twitch and then pass the amounts on to streamers who reimbursed between 70% and 80% back to the scammers — that is, if the criminals used $10 to buy credits and donating to streamers, they received between R$7 and R$8 in return.

millionaire crime

After accessing e-mails and other information, the police revealed that the scammers had been running the operation for two years and, until the arrest of those involved, the fraud had already amounted to around US$ 9.8 million (around R$ 55.6 million at the current price).

Twitch's digital coins are called BitsTwitch’s digital coins are called BitsSource: Unsplash

A few months ago, reports surfaced indicating that streamers with small audiences were earning significant amounts that simply didn’t match the views of those users. Shortly thereafter, in October 2021, streamer Ahmet “Jahrein” Sonuç publicly claimed that scammers were using stolen cards to carry out money laundering.

Supposedly, some streamers revealed that they were participating in the criminal operation, however, others claimed that they did not know what the coup was about.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

New AMD AM5 socket arrives in the second half of 2022 and will be LGA

Pins are now on the motherboard and no longer on the processor, similar to Intel’s …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved