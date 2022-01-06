40 people are arrested after laundering BRL 55.6 million at Twitch

According to website information daily Sabbath, this last Tuesday (4), the Turkish police carried out an operation in different provinces of the country and arrested 40 suspects by a millionaire scheme of fraud and money laundering using the streaming platform Twitch.

The suspects were using stolen credit cards to buy digital coins on Twitch and then pass the amounts on to streamers who reimbursed between 70% and 80% back to the scammers — that is, if the criminals used $10 to buy credits and donating to streamers, they received between R$7 and R$8 in return.

millionaire crime

After accessing e-mails and other information, the police revealed that the scammers had been running the operation for two years and, until the arrest of those involved, the fraud had already amounted to around US$ 9.8 million (around R$ 55.6 million at the current price).

Twitch’s digital coins are called BitsSource: Unsplash

A few months ago, reports surfaced indicating that streamers with small audiences were earning significant amounts that simply didn’t match the views of those users. Shortly thereafter, in October 2021, streamer Ahmet “Jahrein” Sonuç publicly claimed that scammers were using stolen cards to carry out money laundering.

Supposedly, some streamers revealed that they were participating in the criminal operation, however, others claimed that they did not know what the coup was about.