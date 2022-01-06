5 most recommended real estate funds by analysts to buy in January and 2022

The real estate funds segment has been in the red for two years – on average, a 10% drop in 2020 and a 2% drop in 2021. The year 2022 should not be exactly a calm year for the FIIs. Still, experts say that there are good portfolios to invest – and at good prices. What are they?

In recent weeks, the InfoMoney analyzed reports and heard from analysts and managers to identify which real estate funds are on the market’s radar for 2022.

The list of the most frequently nominated for the New Year includes five real estate funds, from the receivables, corporate slabs, shopping malls, urban income and logistics segments. All are currently being traded with quotes close to or below their book value.

The indicator known as P/VPA (price over equity value) indicates the “discount” of a real estate fund’s quotation in relation to its equity value. The closer to 1 the indicator result is, the closer the quote is to fair value. Funds with an indicator less than 1 are traded at a discount.

Check out the real estate funds most cited by experts:

ticker Background Average daily volume in 12 months (BRL thousand) P/VPA Dividend yield in 12 months (%) Return in 2021 (%) BTLG11 BTG Pactual Logistics 5816 1.07 7.31 4.41 VGIR11 Value RE 983 1.02 8.10 23.50 HGRU11 CSHG Urban Income 5414 1.00 6.72 -1.69 HSML11 HSI Malls 2,559 0.86 5.43 -8.10 HGRE11 CSHG Real Estate 2,798 0.82 5.88 -7.27

Sources: Fabio Pires (Santander), Ricardo Figueiredo (Spiti), Tiago Reis (Suno), Bruno Benassi (Levante), Marx Gonçalves (Nord), Thiago Otuki (Clube FII), Maria Fernanda Violati (XP), brokerage reports, economics

Among the funds that are considered good bets for 2022, CSHG Renda Urbana also appears in the list of most recommended by eight brokers for January. THE InfoMoney monthly compiles the five FIIs most nominated by the institutions. For tie-breaking criteria, those with the highest average trading volume in the last 12 months are selected, based on data from the financial information provider Economatica. Check out:

ticker Background Segment No. of recommendations Return in December 2021 (%) Return in 2021 (%) BRCO11 Bresco Logistics Logistics 6 20.94 -4.64 TRXF11 TRX Real Retail / Logistics 5 4.25 9.09 KNCR11 Kinea Real Estate Income Receivables 4 3.95 23.63 HGRU11 CSHG Urban Income Retail 4 10.63 -1.69 CPTS11 Flagship Securities II Receivables 3 1.20 6.32

Note: The return takes into account the reinvestment of dividends.

Sources: Economatica and brokerages (Ativa Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Genial, Guide, Mirae Asset, Órama, Santander Corretora and Rico)

Ricardo Figueiredo, Spiti’s real estate fund specialist, does not reveal what his “bets” are for the year, but he agrees that there are good options for investors in various segments. He sees great opportunities, for example, in corporate slabs. “There are funds trading close to their replacement cost [custo para construir um novo imóvel equivalente], a metric that we think is excellent for finding good opportunities”.

Within the segment, Figueiredo suggests funds with diversified portfolios, prioritizing regions where vacancy is at a healthy level in the city of São Paulo (SP), such as Brigadeiro Faria Lima and Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek avenues and in the Vila Olímpia and Itaim Bibi districts.

In addition to location, the Spiti analyst is aware of projects capable of adapting to the hybrid work model, which should gain strength from now on, mixing the home office with periods at the offices.

For Figueiredo, the logistics segment should continue surfing the rise of e-commerce. He expects the sector to expand into other metropolitan regions, in addition to São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

“The fast delivery experience has to reach the consumer wherever he is”, says Figueiredo. “Obviously, the 15 km and 30 km radius of São Paulo are preferred, but the growth of logistics requires the modernization of the park on a national scale”, he assesses.

Figueiredo still sees good opportunities in FoFs, funds of funds, which trade at a good discount and also offer portfolio diversification.

“The FoFs portfolio has a significant allocation in “paper” funds, which guarantee a good dividend in times of greater economic turmoil, and allocations in “brick” funds, which can generate capital gains in the future”, he details.

Figueiredo’s analysis is in line with the expectations of other analysts, who reveal which funds can stand out in this new year. Check out the details:

With 26,784 shareholders, Valora RE starts 2022 with shareholders’ equity of R$438 million, allocated in 39 CRIs (Certificates of Real Estate Receivables).

According to the latest management report, 82.8% of the CRIs in Valora’s portfolio are indexed to the CDI rate (Interbank Deposit Certificate) and 17.2% to the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

“With the portfolio mainly tied to the CDI, Valora suffered when the Selic rate was low. But now with the Selic rising, it should also be recognized”, assesses Marx Gonçalves, real estate fund analyst at Nord Research. “Today it may already be close to the equity value, but even so, the expectation is good for the fund”, he projects.

Although it has operations in practically all segments of the real estate market, the portfolio is more concentrated in the residential sector, whose share exceeds 90%. Among the debtors are companies such as Direcional, Gafisa, General Shopping, Helbor, You Inc, Tecnisa and BRF.

After suffering from the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, including the temporary closure of malls, HSI Malls ended 2021 signaling recovery. According to the latest management report, the occupancy rate of the fund’s commercial complexes reached 95.2% in December, a level similar to that recorded in the pre-pandemic period. The sales and rental income indicators are also close to those observed at the end of 2019.

Even at the end of last year, the HSI pointed out that tenant defaults, which reached 30% in April 2021, dropped to 5.3%. Charges with vacant stores are at 1.5%, less than half of the top verified in 2021.

With a gross leasable area (GLA) of 128 thousand square meters, the fund currently has interests in five malls in three states, which are:

mall Fund Participation Stores state Shopping Patio Maceio 100% 131 alagoas Shopping Granja Vianna 51% 161 São Paulo Osasco Super Shopping 58.8% 155 São Paulo Via Verde Shopping 96.7% 109 Acre Tucuruvi Subway Shopping 100% 225 São Paulo

Source: HSI Malls

“The commercial complexes in the HSI portfolio are very well positioned and aimed at the profile of the class B consumer [mais resiliente às variações econômicas]”, highlights a report from analysts at BTG Pactual.

In the latest management report, HSI management reinforced the desire to increase the fund’s portfolio. “We also reiterate that we are proposing alternatives to our investors for possible new acquisitions and expansions with the aim of increasing the fund’s profitability”, says the document. The fund began in July 2019 and today has 119,603 shareholders.

BTG Pactual Logística (BTLG11)

Listed on the Stock Exchange for nearly 12 years, BTG Pactual Logística currently has a base of 148,000 shareholders. The fund’s portfolio currently has 14 projects that, together, add up to a GLA of 475 thousand square meters.

BTG Pactual Logística properties are mainly leased to the logistics (27%), development (25%) and food and beverage (16%) sectors. Among the tenants are names such as Femsa, Ceratti, Natura and BRF. In terms of location, 36% of the fund’s projects are located 30 kilometers from the capital of São Paulo, a prime region for the logistics sector.

“We see BTG Pactual Logística as a good real estate fund, with great potential for the long term, especially because it has a good diversification of tenants, properties with very high quality and very close to the city of São Paulo”, highlights Tiago Reis, founder of Suno Research, in report.

At the end of November, BTG Pactual Logística announced the acquisition of an 88 thousand square meter warehouse in Mauá (SP). The space, considered Triple A, is pre-leased to tenants such as Petz, Magazine Luiza, Loggi and Anchieta Peças.

CSHG Urban Rent (HGRU11)

Owner of a leased area of ​​355,000 square meters, CSHG Renda Urbana starts the new year with zero vacancy and a net worth of R$2.3 billion. In addition to real estate, which account for a large part of CSHG Renda Urbana’s portfolio, the fund also invests in shares of other FIIs, CRIs and securities linked to the real estate sector.

Almost 70% of the fund’s GLA is concentrated in São Paulo. The fund also has properties in the states of Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia, Minas Gerais and Santa Catarina.

Currently, properties are mainly leased to the food retail (43.3%), educational (28.7%) and apparel (28%) retail sectors. Among the tenants are brands such as Pernambucanas, São Judas, BIG, Sam’s Club, Cruzeiro do Sul and IBMEC. The average duration of contracts is 11.5 years.

Recently, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved the fund’s operation, which provided for the purchase of 11 properties for the retail segment. The acquisition is welcomed by Maria Fernanda Violatti, an analyst at XP. “We believe that the transaction will have a positive impact on the fund’s dividend distribution”, he projects.

At the end of November, CSHG Renda Urbana also informed its more than 149,000 shareholders that the revaluation of the fund’s properties indicated an amount 1.12% higher than the book value in effect until then. The index represents an increase of around 0.84% ​​in the asset value of the fund’s share.

CSHG Real Estate (HGRE11)

Representing the office segment, CSHG Real Estate has a portfolio comprising 20 properties located mainly in São Paulo. Other projects are distributed in Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná and Rio de Janeiro, totaling a GLA of 200 thousand square meters.

The fund ended 2021 with a vacancy of around 24%, but is on the radar of Raul Grego, real estate fund analyst at Eleven Financial. “We consider a good portfolio for the resumption of the slab segment”, he states “We believe that the hybrid office model should prevail and the vacancy rate should reduce from 2022 onwards”.

Among the current tenants, names such as Banco do Brasil, Totvs and GVT stand out. According to the management, 68% of the lease contracts have expiration dates beyond 2025, 80% of them with adjustments linked to the variation of the IGP-M.

With 112,000 shareholders, the fund began in May 2008 and today has a net worth of almost R$ 2 billion.

