54-year-old UFC commentator shows skill in taekwondo kick training | combat

Anyone who follows the UFC knows Joe Rogan. The actor and presenter is the main commentator on the event, from which he has been hired since 1997 – he made his first appearance at UFC 12. But those who think that he only talks about the fights and interviews the athletes are wrong. Rogan is a martial artist, and taekwondo is his mother art. In a video recently posted on his social networks, he shows that, at 54 years old, he is still in shape while practicing round kicks in a sandbag.
– Working so that skills are not lost. 10 sandbag kicks followed by technical drills. I want to go back to sharpening everything I have now that my knees are fine (…). And a hug to the great Georges St-Pierre for the shirt that gave me so much inspiration! – wrote Rogan in the post.
Joe Rogan training taekwondo — Photo: Playback / Instagram
As if being the main commentator of the UFC wasn’t enough, Joe Rogan has the most listened podcast in the world, the “Joe Rogan Experience”. The initiative was so successful that Sportify, one of the main audio streaming platforms on the planet, purchased in 2020 the right to have the exclusive rights to the project for no less than US$ 100 million (approximately R$ 560 million in current values ).
