54-year-old UFC commentator shows skill in taekwondo kick training | combat

Anyone who follows the UFC knows Joe Rogan. The actor and presenter is the main commentator on the event, from which he has been hired since 1997 – he made his first appearance at UFC 12. But those who think that he only talks about the fights and interviews the athletes are wrong. Rogan is a martial artist, and taekwondo is his mother art. In a video recently posted on his social networks, he shows that, at 54 years old, he is still in shape while practicing round kicks in a sandbag.