5G ‘caviar’: what to expect from the new generation of mobile internet in 2022 | Technology

5G, the new generation of mobile networks, took an important step in 2021: the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) held the auction so that operators could exploit the technology commercially.

For 2022, the expectation is to see the first advances of this novelty, but it may still take until Brazilians can experience differences in their daily lives.

That’s because the companies bought lanes, which function as airborne avenues for data transmission, but they still need to install the infrastructure of antennas and optical fibers to bring the connection to people. It is only after that that the first applications should start to appear.

According to the rules defined by Anatel, the first “pure” 5G networks in Brazil must start operating by July 31, 2022 in all capitals and in the Federal District.

This does not mean that all neighborhoods in these cities will have 5G coverage – the requirement is that at least one antenna be installed for every 100,000 inhabitants, which should take the connection to the regions that each operator considers most important for its business.

José Otero, vice president of 5G Americas for Latin America and the Caribbean, points out that the regions with the highest internet traffic should be the first to have the technology – those with the most companies and businesses, for example.

In addition, it is necessary to have a compatible device to use the new network and, therefore, locations with greater purchasing power should be among the operators’ priorities. This tighter coverage has been dubbed “5G caviar” by some experts.

According to Christian Perrone, coordinator of law and technology at ITS-Rio (Institute of Technology and Society of Rio), some capitals must have more difficulty in offering the connection than others – either because they have less prepared infrastructure and even because of bureaucratic obstacles to the installation of the antennas.

5G requires much more antennas than previous generations of mobile internet – on the other hand, these devices are much smaller. Even so, each city has specific legislation for the installation of equipment.

Slow Adoption, Fast Innovations

The experts heard by the g1 they alternate between optimistic and pessimistic opinions about the speed of impact of 5G on a daily basis.

José Otero, from 5G Americas, pointed out that some obstacles could slow down the adoption of the technology – the worldwide shortage of chips, which has caused manufacturers to prioritize more expensive cell phones, is one of those obstacles.

“In the short term, it is not a technology that should be quickly adopted by the general market”, said Otero. He also pointed out that many applications of the technology should appear quickly in specific sectors, such as industries, with the so-called internet of things (IoT, na acronym in English).

The high dollar is another component that could delay widespread adoption of 5G by Brazilians. The currency appreciation makes any smartphone arrive at a high cost, even models with more modest specifications, for example.

Marcos Ferrari, chief executive of Conexis, the entity that represents the operators, told the g1 in november that network coverage can happen even before the targets set by Anatel, according to consumer demand and market competition, which, according to him, is a “very competitive” sector.

It’s a difficult puzzle to assemble, but application development can be even faster compared to 4G, according to Perrone, from ITS-Rio.

“There is pressure from the technology ecosystem that should bring us a greater degree of speed – we are more focused on having digital services, startups in Brazil pushing in this direction”, he commented.

“But, of course, this impact will not be felt by the Brazilian population as a whole,” he added.

The trend is for 5G to arrive little by little, first in big cities, and to expand over the years, just as happened with 3G and 4G.

“If we imagine 5G as a baby, it would start to crawl in 2022. In 2023 and 2024 he is more grown up, but he is still a child. In 2025 it is already more adolescent and in 2026 it should be more mature, with a more available technology”, compared Perrone.