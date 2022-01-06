A man dies in an exchange of gunfire with PMs and two police officers are arrested in JF – Gerais

The policeman took the victim to the hospital in his vehicle, when he found Samu’s ambulance minutes after leaving the Bairro Granjas Betnia, where the incident occurred. (Photo: Social Media/Reproduction)

Two military police officers, aged 36 and 39, were arrested in Juiz de Fora, in the Zona da Mata, Minas Gerais, in the late afternoon of Tuesday (4/1), after being involved in an exchange of fire that resulted in the death of a 37-year-old man. The Civil Police said this Wednesday (5/1) that it will investigate the case. The initial hypothesis that the murder occurred in self-defense. Three other individuals, aged 20, 41 and 48, also ended up in detention. THE State of Minas questioned whether the military are still imprisoned or whether they were heard and released. However, there was no return until the publication of this text.

According to the police report, a military off-duty called the authorities and, according to information given to him by a source, armed individuals were inside an abandoned residence, on Rua Avelino Jacob, in Bairro Granjas Betnia – a place that, according to the authorities police officers, often used as a refuge for criminals.

Once they arrived at the target location of the complaint, the military saw the 48-year-old man approaching the entrance to the property. When he spotted the vehicle, he “ran to one of the entrances, trying to close the port and continue his escape”, points out the Military Police’s Register of Social Defense Events (Reds). Upon being captured, police found five stones of crack with him.

During the raid on the abandoned property, police officers also seized portions of marijuana and cocaine. Three other individuals, seeing the police approach, began their flight through a forest at the back of the house. Initially, one of them, 41 years old, was captured and, after a personal search, nothing illicit was found. The other two – armed, according to the police – were seen accessing Rua Jos Irineu dos Reis, in the same neighborhood.

At that moment, the authors disobeyed the order to stop and reacted pointing weapons towards the garrison. According to PM’s Reds, “the military heard a firearm crack” and responded to the “unfair aggression”, at which time the 37-year-old was shot in the trunk and fell on the road, dropping a 38-caliber revolver.

The 20-year-old boy who accompanied him managed to escape, but was eventually captured after patrolling the surroundings.

The Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) was called in and provided first aid to the man who had been shot, who died on the way to hospital.

Delegate Rodrigo Rolli said this Wednesday (5/1) that the author of the shot that killed the individual is still uncertain. “Only expert reports will be able to better elucidate the dynamics of the facts”, points out the head of the municipality’s Specialized Homicides Police.

“The two police officers claim they fired shots. Their weapons were seized and are going to be examined in order to identify which one of them came from the projectile that hit the victim. Only with the ballistics report will it be possible to identify the author”, explains the delegate.

According to Rolli, the police vehicle will also be checked, as there is a gunshot mark on one of the plates. “It could have been a case of self-defense. In any case, the inquiry will be forwarded to the Judiciary, which chooses or not for criminal liability of the police officer”, he concludes.