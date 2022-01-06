A year after Capitol Invasion, US faces Trump’s ostracism and Republican majority belief in fraud

Five people died and more than 100 police were injured after Trump supporters and conspiracy theorists stormed federal complex on January 6, 2021

BRENT STIRTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Five people died during invasion of the United States Capitol



Shortly after a troubled election race and a series of fraud charges brought by the president Donald Trump, on January 6, 2021, which would formalize in the US Congress the victory of Democrat Joe Biden at the ballot box of the United States, was marked by a violent capitol invasion from the country. In all, five people died in the act considered domestic terrorism, and by the end of 2021, 725 had received formal charges for involvement in the crime, which, for many, has stained the history of the nation’s flaunted democracy. In addition to the five dead, more than 100 police were wounded in the attacks and a real hunt was waged against the invaders, mostly supporters of the then-Republican president who believed in conspiracy theories. Social media and some TV channels banned the president’s accounts and press conferences, who refused to appear at Biden’s inauguration and admitted defeat two days after the crime. A year later, tight security arrangements at the federal building, a thwarted impeachment process, and tension within the GOP mark the one-year anniversary of the invasion of the US Capitol.

After weeks of Republican speeches trying to undermine the legality of the votes that elected Biden, January 6th began with a pro-Trump rally in which the president of the United States spoke for over an hour to his supporters, urging them to “fight” , repeating untrue information about fraud and saying that Vice President Mike Pence, who under the Constitution should chair the session and certify the Democrat’s victory, “would do the right thing.” Pence denied Trump’s appeals for not accepting the result, and by early afternoon the gathering of people in front of the Capitol began to advance against the police. Members who were in the session were hastily “evacuated” to a safe spot inside the Capitol at around 2:15 pm (local time) and the session was paused as protesters accessed the site through broken windows and scaled the building. The then president of the United States took a stand on social media about an hour after the invasion began, urging all protesters to behave in a “peaceful” manner. After at least four people were killed, the building was deemed safe at around 8 pm and the Biden victory certification session resumed, ending at 3:40 am on the 7th.

Trump’s impeachment and “silencing” in networks

The speech given by Donald Trump just hours before the Capitol invasion, inviting his supporters to walk to the building and claiming that “let’s stop the robbery” was said to encourage the invasion. Immediately, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram removed speech videos, and Zuckerberg’s platform (which also houses Instagram) banned the president from the networks indefinitely. Days before handing his office to Biden, the US House approved, by 232 votes in favour, 197 against and four abstentions, the impeachment of Trump, opened for “inciting violence”. At the time, 10 members of the Republican party voted against the president. When the bill passed through the Senate, however, it was rejected, even with the majority of votes in favour. As the score was 57 “yes” to 43 “no” votes, the two-thirds majority required for impeachment was not reached. At that time, Trump had already left office, but could be held responsible for the crimes if the Senate’s opinion was positive.

For the professor of International Relations at ESPM Porto Alegre, Roberto Uebel, before looking at the situation of the Republican party, it is important to look at the transformation of Trump’s figure after his reluctance to accept defeat in the elections. Today, the politician has made controversial public appearances, even advocating vaccination and being booed by supporters at conventions because of “conflicting” speeches with other statements made by him previously. “Trump is ostracized publicly and also within his party. Today I see the Republican Party wanting to return to its conservative origins, detaching from the figure of Trump, which is something they already did during his government, and trying to recover the image and positioning of the party until the midterm elections that will take place in November, when they will renew a good part of the seats in the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate”, he says. The professor remembers that the vote will be important because it should define how the next years of the Biden government will be. If the majority of the seats are won by Republicans, the Democrat could have difficult years in the rest of his administration.

A year later, Republicans still believe in Donald Trump’s unproven fraud, and the country’s polarization remains glaring. A poll released last Sunday by the ABC/Ipsos institute showed that 52% of Republican voters believe that the invasion of the Capitol was carried out by people who “protected American democracy” and only 45% believe that the act was a threat to democratic institutions. The conservative group also does not believe the former president is to blame for the invasion, with 78% of people in the party saying he has “only some or no” responsibility for the actions of his followers. “What is most symbolic of this invasion of the Capitol a year later is that a good portion of the Republican electorate, which is a large part of the North American electorate, agrees with the invasion of their parliament, which is something very serious. We weren’t quite sure how divided American opinion was and this served to prove the deep division of the electorate in relation to these institutions”, analyzes Uebel.

Punishments to those involved are still applied

Shortly after the invasion, Capitol Police and the FBI announced searches of those involved in the crime who had been caught at the scene by images posted on social networks and recorded on the building’s security cameras. According to a survey by the country’s Justice Department in December, 225 of the 725 people formally charged by the police were held responsible for the crime of assault or resisting arrest; more than 75 for using weapons against police officers; 640 for violating a federal building and about 10 for attacking members of the nation’s media. The longest sentences given to date were 54-year-old Florida resident Robert S. Palmer, who threw fire extinguishers at police officers and was sentenced to five years in federal prison; and Jacob Chansley, 34, self-styled “Qanon’s Shaman,” sentenced in November to 3 years and four months in prison. Despite the sentences, more than half of those convicted were able to serve under house arrest or do community service to avoid going to prison.

Who are the dead in the Capitol invasion?

Four Trump supporters died during the invasion of Capitol Hill. The first was 35-year-old Ashli ​​​​Babbitt, killed after being shot by a police officer while climbing a window trying to enter Congress. She was a veteran of the Army and, according to the US media, endorsed conspiracy theories like QAnon, which pointed out that Trump was fighting a child sex trafficking network run by Democrats and American actors. A native of Alabama, 55-year-old Keni Greeson was the second dead to be confirmed at the protest site. He, who suffered from blood pressure problems, had a heart attack. Rosanne Boyland, 34, was reportedly trampled, and the founder of Trumparoo, which supported Trump, Benjamin Philips, 50, died after a stroke. Police officer Brian Sicknick, who had worked on Capitol Hill since 2012, was hospitalized on the 6th after being hit by a fire extinguisher thrown by a protester and had his death confirmed on the 7th. Capitol Hill, Steven A. Sund, resigned at the request of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Now, visits to the building, which previously received 2.5 million tourists a year, are tightly controlled and only allowed for congressional staff or other employees of the complex. The ESPM professor regrets that the situation has escalated to this point and recalls a visit made to the site in 2016, when visitors from all over the world could schedule a trip to the US Congress with just a few clicks on the computer. “It was very peaceful. You went through a magazine when you entered the Capitol, but you didn’t have as much control as you do now. This is sad, because if we think about it, like the National Congress here in Brazil, the Capitol is the people’s home. It is the house of representatives of society, it is the power, in fact, of society, which today has much more limited access because of this threat”, he recalls. At least US$400 million (equivalent to R$2 billion) was earmarked in 2021 to improve Capitol police equipment and install new security measures such as metal detectors. This Thursday, the 6th, President Joe Biden is expected to make a statement telling “the truth” about the one-year anniversary of the attack. Donald Trump, who had announced a press conference for the date, canceled the event without giving details as to why he should back off. A US House of Representatives committee investigates the incident and reviews documents from supporters, close associates and Trump himself to determine whether lawmakers were aware of the possibility of violence at the scene. There is no provision for an opinion on the matter.