A Year After Congressional Invasion, Why More Than 30 Million Still Say Trump Won Election | World

On his Twitter profile, the middle-aged white man from Texas describes himself as a “blessed conservative rancher.” Among his posts, he claims, a year after the invasion of the US Congress by supporters of former President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021, that the Republican won the 2020 presidential election.

Invasion of the US Capitol completes one year

“I would even like to do an interview and say that this was all a big conspiracy of the left and the bureaucratic machine, but I don’t feel comfortable,” said the Republican voter when approached by BBC News Brasil to comment on the first anniversary of the attack on the Capitol.

The Pennsylvania housewife, mother of 15 children, including two soldiers of the American Armed Forces, puts, among religious manifestations, a meme in which a woman, identified as “the media”, forces a liquid (“the narrative” about January 6″) down another woman’s throat (“the American people”). “Don’t swallow this crap,” he recommends.

One year, 725 indicted, 31 incarcerated, $1.5m in loss

Since hundreds of Trump supporters burst through the doors and windows of the National Congress, which on that January 6, 2021 afternoon certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory, more than 725 people have been arrested and indicted for crimes such as trespassing and property destruction public and bodily harm to police officers. Some 70 have now been tried, and 31 of them – including Jacob Chansley, who became known worldwide for the horn ornaments he wore while parading through congress halls – are serving time in jails across the country.

Security cameras, journalists and protesters recorded the steps taken: the depredation in the mayor’s office, while her assistants were hiding; the advance of protesters who they shouted “hang Mike Pence” as the then vice president and his family were taken to a safe hiding place in the building.; the despair of parliamentarians who threw themselves to the floor of one of the plenary sessions, surrounded by protesters; the heroic acts of the security agents who, on their own, managed to contain and disperse dozens of invaders.

The invasion of the Congress building – which generated destruction estimated at US$1.5 million (or more than R$8.5 million) – was the final act of a demonstration of support for then-President Trump, who had lost his reelection bid in November of the previous year and refused to grant.

Thousands of people gathered in the American capital, Washington DC, that winter morning to hear from Trump himself that the elections had been rigged and that he, yes, was the winner of the election.

“All of us here today don’t want to see our electoral victory stolen by radical left Democrats, which is what they are doing. We will never give up, we will never concede victory. You don’t admit defeat when there is theft involved,” Trump said in the speech. to the public, before part of the protesters marched to the Capitol. “And we fought. We fought a lot. And if you don’t fight a lot, you won’t have a country anymore,” said Trump, who had already had dozens of challenges in court over the counting of votes.

Just two weeks after the Capitol’s invasion of the same building, Biden was sworn in as the 46th incumbent in the country’s history, in a government that is now about to turn a year old.

Despite all that, the Texas rancher and the Pennsylvania housewife continue to believe that the current US President, Joe Biden, rigged the White House elections and that the scenes seen on Capitol Hill were orchestrated by leftist militant groups – especially antifascists, known as “Antifa” – or by patriots desperate to save the country’s democracy. AND both are not alone in this belief: tens of millions of Americans share these same convictions.

US Attorney General vows to hold everyone involved in the Capitol invasion to account

“Our poll shows that 71% of voters who identify themselves as Republicans say Biden was not legitimately elected. And another 6% say they are not sure. So potentially three-quarters of Republicans believe to date Trump won,” says the political scientist at University of Massachusetts, Amherst, Alexander Theodoridis. Theodoridis is one of the directors of a survey on the subject released a week ago and carried out in partnership with the YouGov Institute.

Other surveys point in the same direction. In November, the Public Religion Research Institute gauged that 68% of Republicans believed the election had been “stolen” from Donald Trump. With nearly 50 million people registered as Republican voters in the US, polls indicate that at least 35 million Americans remain convinced that there has been electoral fraud.

“Compared to the general electorate, those who believe Trump won the 2020 election are disproportionately Republican and white. On average they’re older, live in the Southern states, and have less education. And they’re more conservative and religious – they often describe themselves as Protestant Christians,” says Theodoridis.

Republicans lined up behind Trump

US election and conspiracy theorist, University of Miami political scientist Joseph Uscinski says that, historically, between 30% and 40% of US voters affiliated with the losing party in a given presidential election tend to contest the fairness of the claim.

“People believe all sorts of things and that’s sad, but that’s what it is. The difference here is that for the first time we saw a president in power and his party endorsing these conspiracy theories. twice the historical rate, because there are political leaders who abuse people’s trust in them and spread misinformation. If Trump had admitted defeat, we wouldn’t see those numbers. But that’s not what happened,” says Uscinski.

Immediately following the scenes of violence on Capitol Hill a year ago, Republican leaders went public to condemn the actions of Trump and his supporters. Senator Mitch McConnell said the then president was “practically and morally responsible” for the invasion of Congress. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican minority leader, said Trump ran for “the attack of this mutinous mass.”

In McCarthy’s case, the outrage at Trump didn’t even last 15 days. The leader backtracked and said that he no longer believed that the president had provoked the invasion. The same happened with almost all politicians with federal mandates.

Jim Jordan, the Republican Representative for Ohio, blamed Black Lives Matter protesters for creating a climate of “normalization of anarchy” in the country and suggested, without any evidence, that those involved in the acts could be racial equality protesters or leftists – speech repeated by Republican voters. Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona said the US intelligence service, the FBI, was actually responsible for unleashing the violence on Capitol Hill.

Trumpist Matt Gaetz, MP for Florida, recently criticized the Parliamentary Committee on January 6 investigation for wanting to question political analyst Steve Bannon and Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, among other advisers who engaged in dialogue with Trump in those early days. days of 2021.

“It’s almost as if the Corrupt Committee on January 6 is going after everyone Trump needs to win (the election) again in 2024. It’s Banana Republic stuff,” said Gaetz, who spent New Year’s in Mar-a -Lake, Trump’s vacation home in Florida.

“Six years ago, Republicans treated Trump as a spectacle apart from the party. Today, a significant number of historic and mainstream Republicans line up behind Trump, even after his supporters called for the execution of their vice president as they roamed through the halls of Congress,” says Michael Edison Hayden, spokesman for the Southern Poverty Law Center, an observatory of extremism and hate speech in the United States.

Those Republicans who did not follow this path, and supported investigations into the issues, were thrown into partisan ostracism. The most emblematic case is that of Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

“There is no doubt that the president formed the mob and incited it. He lit the flame (for the attack),” she tweeted on 6 January.

Cheney, who is part of the parliamentary investigation committee of the day’s acts, was removed from the seat of Republican leader in the House, and replaced by Elise Stefanik, an enthusiastic trumpist and MP from New York. In your conservative Wyoming, Cheney received public censorship from the party. “It’s a horrible, bitter human being,” Trump said publicly of her, who was once considered a high-ranking Republican, in part because she was the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, and now must lose its seat in the Chamber in the November 2022 legislative elections.

“The very few Republicans who opposed Trump’s accusations of election fraud are in risky jobs or have retired. Among those who haven’t, some really believe what he says, but many see him as a big problem, but they are too scared to do anything. And our poll suggests they’re right to be scared: more than half of Republican voters said they don’t intend to vote for party candidates who haven’t supported Trump’s rhetoric and actions,” says Theodoridis.

Fervent supporter of Trump

For 30-year-old Nurse Catherine*, it would not be surprising if her Republican mother did not just punish those who disagreed with Trump in the vote as ‘asking them prison terms’.

In recent years, Catherine’s mother, a retired Wisconsin real estate agent, has gone from being a voter historically uninterested in politics to a fervent supporter of Trump, who continues to believe the former president would be the rightful occupant of the White House. For Catherine, her mother’s extremism was evident through the television remote.

“She has always watched (the conservative trending news channel) FOX News. Eventually FOX got too left-wing for her and she opted for Newsmax (the network that reported as true Trump’s election fraud allegations that there is no evidence). She signed up for Twitter specifically to just follow Trump, but left when his account was suspended. Now she receives text chains from her ‘friends’ who have what she calls ‘real news’, basically a compendium of the conspiracy of the QAnon. We’ve reached a point in our relationship where we just can’t discuss politics,” says Catherine.

At 61, Catherine’s mother refuses to be vaccinated against covid-19. A few weeks ago, Trump publicly stated that he had taken immunizations against the new coronavirus, including the booster dose. He was booed at the time by the audience of supporters. Catherine’s mother believes the video in which Trump recommends vaccination is a montage.

For political scientist Uscinski, the vaccine episode shows that Going back on repeated messages exhaustion to voters may be unfeasible in the short term. That’s why, belief in conspiracy theories among republicans may be a phenomenon that will span decades. “Believing Trump won in 2020 has become part of what it means to be a Republican, as much as not believing in global warming or refusing to get Covid’s vaccine,” says Uscinski.

*The interviewee’s name has been changed to preserve her privacy