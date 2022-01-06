A year after Congressional invasion, why more than 30 million still say Trump won election

Trump supporters push through the main door of the US Congress on January 6, 2021

On his Twitter profile, the middle-aged white man from Texas describes himself as a “blessed conservative rancher.” Among his posts, he claims, a year after the invasion of the United States Congress by supporters of former President Donald Trump, on January 6, 2021, that the Republican won the 2020 presidential election.

“I would even like to give an interview and say that this was all a big conspiracy of the left and the bureaucratic machine, but I don’t feel comfortable,” said the Republican voter when approached by BBC News Brasil to comment on the first anniversary of the attack on the Capitol. .

The Pennsylvania housewife, mother of 15 children, including two soldiers of the American Armed Forces, puts, among religious manifestations, a meme in which a woman, identified as “the media”, forces a liquid (“the narrative” about January 6″) down another woman’s throat (“the American people”). “Don’t swallow this crap,” he recommends.

One year, 725 indicted, 31 incarcerated, $1.5m in loss

Since hundreds of Trump supporters burst through the doors and windows of the National Congress, which on that January 6, 2021 afternoon certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory, more than 725 people have been arrested and indicted for crimes such as trespassing and property destruction public and bodily harm to police officers. Some 70 have now been tried, and 31 of them – including Jacob Chansley, who became known worldwide for the horn ornaments he wore while parading through congress halls – are serving time in jails across the country.

