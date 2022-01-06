A year after the Capitol invasion, how is the search for those responsible? | World

The House session was interrupted and lawmakers were forced to flee and take shelter in the building’s basements. Even Trump’s deputy Mike Pence was among those who risked his life during the violent invasion – many of the protesters considered him a “traitor” for accepting Biden’s declaration as the new president.

The invaders believed in Trump’s speech that the elections had been rigged, without acknowledging his defeat.

In addition to the trail of destruction, in the worst attack on Congress since the War of 1812, four people died, and a Capitol police officer, attacked by the invaders, died the next day.

One police officer died in the attack, dozens were injured and four later committed suicide, traumatized by the episode.

A year later, more than 725 people have been arrested and indicted, but the list is growing steadily: the FBI believes that at least 2,000 were involved, according to the Agence France Presse.

Among those already identified, about 87% are men, mostly white and with an average age of 39 years. They come from across the country and have varied socioeconomic profiles, but many have military experience and face severe financial difficulties.

Fifty sentences have already been handed down, most on light charges and for people who made plea bargains.

But about 225 people went accused of violent acts, mainly for assaulting the Capitol guards. And among these are also 40 prosecuted by a criminal association, for allegedly helping to plan the attack.

These more serious charges are aimed especially at members of far-right groups such as Proud Boys, Oaths Keepers, or Three Percenters. Some of them are in preventive detention, and must face popular juries.

In parallel, an inquiry commission of the Chamber tries to determine whether Trump and his collaborators can also be charged. More than 300 people have already been heard and the focus is on analyzing whether the former president incited violence and collaborated to further inflame tempers on January 6, 2021.

If the commission finds evidence against Trump, it will be used by prosecutors in an indictment.

Trump was impeached in the House for inciting the violence that resulted in the invasion, just six days from the end of his term, and he became the first US president to be impeached twice.

But, as in the first case, he was acquitted in the Senate, with a Republican majority, although seven members of his party voted in favor of his removal.

Even Trump’s behavior after the episode is questioned, as he and many of his fellow Republicans and even journalists and right-wing influencers adopted speeches downplaying the invasion, classifying it as a non-violent episode or one provoked by left-wing activists.

In addition, the former president tried (but failed) to impose secrecy on hundreds of documents, including the list of people who visited or called him on the day of the attack on the Capitol.

The more than 770 pages of documents also include material on the activities of his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, former senior adviser Stephen Miller and former assistant adviser Patrick Philbin.

