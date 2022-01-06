Abel receives a raise at Palmeiras after bi from Libertadores; contract remains until the end of 2022 | palm trees

Palmeiras gave a salary increase to Abel Ferreira, two-time champion coach of the Copa Libertadores. The Portuguese’s contract, however, remains valid until the end of this year, with the possibility of renewal for 2023.

– The coach has always had a contract in force, we always made it clear that until December 31, 2022 with the possibility of renewal until the end of 2023. What happened was the recognition of the work developed by this professional. He helped us and was fundamental in winning over all the athletes and the structure that Palmeiras. Today, professional Abel Ferreira received recognition from Palmeiras and his contract remains in effect, as before – replied football director Anderson Barros.

1 of 2 Abel Ferreira celebrates Libertadores title with Palmeiras — Photo: Divulgação/Palmeiras Abel Ferreira celebrates the title of Libertadores for Palmeiras — Photo: Divulgação/Palmeiras

Verdão was already working with the possibility of giving a raise, since Abel in just over a year at the club won two Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil.

The parties even discussed a new contract until the end of 2024, but preferred to keep the current terms, with the possibility of renewing it until 2023.

After spending vacations in Portugal, the captain returned to work on Tuesday and this Wednesday he had his first with Leila Pereira as president of the club. The manager says that it is “aligned” with the planning of alviverde in the market.

– Today I had a personal conversation with Abel and it was the best possible way. Abel is in line with our position of responsibility, oxygenation of our squad, an intense football, with young players. This is the direction from our technician and we are fully aligned and focused for our big challenge on February 8th and 12th. The total focus is on trying to win the two-time World Cup. The focus is this, we are going strong, we are with the two-time champions of Libertadores and I am very confident that we are going strong – he stated.

