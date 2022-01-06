About Ricardo Goulart at Inter

Some members of the board of Santos are leaking that Inter joined the fight to hire striker Ricardo Goulart, who was closing with them.

Here in Porto Alegre, the board denies that it is even negotiating. They say they won’t hire him. This is the position of the leaders.

However, there is another version, behind the scenes, which is in the middle of the way. She indicates that Inter went after information, saw the conditions of the deal, but still hasn’t entered for real. It made no advances.

In other words, it would be a middle ground between the terrible of the Santos board, which is already terrified of losing the deal, but it is not a discarded deal either, as the Inter directors say. At least some chance would have. After all, if they looked, it’s because they’re interested.

It’s still impossible to say what will happen. I don’t have the confirmation, but some colleagues believe he wants something between R$700,000 and R$900,000 to close.

As I heard, until yesterday, Tuesday, the conversations were all focused on the team from São Paulo. His project was to pay between R$ 400 thousand and R$ 500 thousand fixed and more variable payments via shirt sales and everything else. That value would get bigger, coming close to his desire.

From what I received, the proposal from Santos pleased Ricardo Goulart’s manager. Until yesterday, the trend was to play in Vila. But you can’t rule out that there is a version talking about Inter being on the parade.