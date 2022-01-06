Active state government that will take over Itaipu and Eletronuclear

This Tuesday, January 4, in Brasília (DF), the Empresa Brasileira de Participações em Energia Nuclear e Binacional SA Linked to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the new state-owned company will enable the privatization of Eletrobras. ENBPar will take over the activities of Eletrobras that cannot be privatized, such as the companies Itaipu Binacional and Eletronuclear and the management of public policies.

The public policies that will be in charge of ENBPar are the universalization of electric energy, More Light for the Amazon, contracts of the Incentive Program for Alternative Sources of Electric Energy and actions of the National Program for the Conservation of Electric Energy. The company will also be responsible for Federal assets under the administration of Eletrobras and contracts of the Global Reversion Reserve Fund, signed before November 17, 2016, which were under the administration of Eletrobras.

According to the CEO of ENBPar, Ney Zanella dos Santos, the state-owned company will only work with clean energy. According to him, energy from hydro and nuclear sources will only be traded, without carbon emission. The start of activities will be with a lean structure. The objective is that the privatization of Eletrobras takes place without generating additional expenses in the fiscal budget and without interruptions in activities that, by law, cannot be privatized. Law 14.182/2021, which provides for the privatization of Eletrobras, authorized the Union to create a public company, which will not be dependent on the Treasury. ENBPar’s headquarters will be in Brasília, as provided for in Decree 10,791 of 10/09/2021, which created the new state-owned company. After its structuring, the company will be able to operate in different states of the Federation.