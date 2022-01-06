Advance of ômicron takes cariocas who had not taken the first dose of the vaccine to health centers | Rio de Janeiro

The increase in the number of positive Covid tests and the advance of the omicros variant has taken Rio residents who had not even taken the first dose of the vaccine to health centers.

Just on Monday (3) and Tuesday (4) of this week, 1852 people finally decided to get vaccinated.

Demand has also increased for booster doses. This Tuesday alone, 46,671 booster doses were applied at health clinics in the city of Rio. In the last week of December, the daily average had been 26 thousand booster doses applied. An increase of almost 80%.

Positive tests equal the peak of the pandemic

The number of positive tests for Covid-19 reached 41% in Rio, amid the advance of the omicron variant. The data are available this Wednesday (5) from the City Hall website.

Rio reduces to 7 days minimum isolation recommendation in cases of Covid

It is the highest number for a week since the second week of January 2020. At that time, however, there were 500 people admitted to the ICU and another 500 to the ward.

According to the Health Secretary, Daniel Soranz, due to the characteristics of the tests, it is already possible to say that the variation in the tests is caused by the advance of the omicron variant.

There are now 26 inpatients. That is, thanks to wide adherence to vaccination in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, the number of patients in public hospitals in Rio is 40 times smaller.

All patients in the public health network of the capital are at the Instituto de Infectologia Evandro Chagas, Fiocruz. On Wednesday, of the 26 hospitalized, 12 did not take any dose of the vaccine, 6 took only the first dose, another 6 received both doses and only two have the booster dose.

Currently, even after the reduction of beds, the occupancy rate of hospitals in the capital is less than half. Of the total population, 81% have already been vaccinated with both doses.

In the capital, December was the month with the lowest number of deaths from Covid and also the lowest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. Over the past three days, admissions have been around 20. Twenty patients are in the ICU, including the 12 who were not vaccinated.