After a gordofbica post, Oscar Magrini detonated on the web – Famous

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on After a gordofbica post, Oscar Magrini detonated on the web – Famous 4 Views

Discloses
Oscar Magrini (photo: Divulgao/SBT)

This Wednesday (05/01), the actor

Oscar Magrini

caused discomfort among the on-site internet users. The famous man made a post as a joke, but it generated annoyance in part of his followers, who accused him of fat phobia

The actor shared a post in which two women appear with the following caption on the image: “I have five children, four cesarean sections, I don’t exercise or diet because I always ate everything I wanted, especially sweets. My secret? I’m the one to blue in the background”. In the publication’s caption, Oscar wrote: “for a…”

It didn’t take long for the actor’s followers to detonate the publication. “This post is expendable,” declared one. “Unnecessary,” opined another. “People’s appearance should not be on the agenda. Everyone knows themselves,” said a third. “Guys, what a no-no”, wrote another one.

reproduce
Post made by the actor on the web (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

Oscar even responded to some criticisms, calling them “mimimi”. “Only the sealers and mimics. Do what, Daddy?” he complained.

It is worth remembering that the actor’s last work on television was the soap opera

genesis

, on Record TV, which came to an end in November, where he played No. Oscar left TV Globo after 30 years at the channel, after which he was a special guest in

the owner of the piece

(2019).

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Meghan Markle receives R$7 after winning card leak lawsuit

posted on 01/05/2022 5:12 pm Meghan Markle alongside Prince Harry – (credit: JEREMY SELWYN / …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved