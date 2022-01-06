After a gordofbica post, Oscar Magrini detonated on the web – Famous

This Wednesday (05/01), the actor
Oscar Magrini
caused discomfort among the on-site internet users. The famous man made a post as a joke, but it generated annoyance in part of his followers, who accused him of fat phobia
The actor shared a post in which two women appear with the following caption on the image: “I have five children, four cesarean sections, I don’t exercise or diet because I always ate everything I wanted, especially sweets. My secret? I’m the one to blue in the background”. In the publication’s caption, Oscar wrote: “for a…”
It didn’t take long for the actor’s followers to detonate the publication. “This post is expendable,” declared one. “Unnecessary,” opined another. “People’s appearance should not be on the agenda. Everyone knows themselves,” said a third. “Guys, what a no-no”, wrote another one.
Oscar even responded to some criticisms, calling them “mimimi”. “Only the sealers and mimics. Do what, Daddy?” he complained.
It is worth remembering that the actor’s last work on television was the soap opera
genesis
, on Record TV, which came to an end in November, where he played No. Oscar left TV Globo after 30 years at the channel, after which he was a special guest in
the owner of the piece
(2019).