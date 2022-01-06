After a gordofbica post, Oscar Magrini detonated on the web – Famous

Oscar Magrini (photo: Divulgao/SBT)

This Wednesday (05/01), the actor



Oscar Magrini



caused discomfort among the on-site internet users. The famous man made a post as a joke, but it generated annoyance in part of his followers, who accused him of fat phobia

The actor shared a post in which two women appear with the following caption on the image: “I have five children, four cesarean sections, I don’t exercise or diet because I always ate everything I wanted, especially sweets. My secret? I’m the one to blue in the background”. In the publication’s caption, Oscar wrote: “for a…”

It didn’t take long for the actor’s followers to detonate the publication. “This post is expendable,” declared one. “Unnecessary,” opined another. “People’s appearance should not be on the agenda. Everyone knows themselves,” said a third. “Guys, what a no-no”, wrote another one.

Post made by the actor on the web (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

Oscar even responded to some criticisms, calling them “mimimi”. “Only the sealers and mimics. Do what, Daddy?” he complained.

It is worth remembering that the actor’s last work on television was the soap opera



genesis



, on Record TV, which came to an end in November, where he played No. Oscar left TV Globo after 30 years at the channel, after which he was a special guest in



the owner of the piece



(2019).