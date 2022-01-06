After an alleged fight with Carol Peixinho leaks, Thiaguinho gets out of his mind: Don’t fall into these traps

as you saw here on STARRING, Thiaguinho and Carol Peixinho, who supposedly live in a affair since May 2021, they had a heated fight in a taxi in Jericoacoara, Ceará. The information is from columnist Fábia Oliveira. However, once the publication went live, the singer was not at all happy to see his name embroiled in controversy.

On social networks, without mentioning the case, he made a post indignant and called the situation snare.

Friends… Be careful with the news you read on the internet. Every hour comes an absurdity greater than the next… People are desperate for audience and attention at ANY COST. — THiaguinho (@thiaguinhocomth) January 5, 2022

Do not fall into these traps! Don’t be consuming and intoxicating yourself with this type of information. Seek the LIGHT! There is a lot of cool stuff on the internet! — THiaguinho (@thiaguinhocomth) January 5, 2022

Meditations, interviews of winning people, the word of God, testimonies, music, etc… That’s it. — THiaguinho (@thiaguinhocomth) January 5, 2022

We followed. On the path of good and light. Spreading good stuff, lying with a calm head on the pillow and alerting those I like to find the same path! Take care! Please! — THiaguinho (@thiaguinhocomth) January 5, 2022

Jeez!