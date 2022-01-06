After debuting at Copinha with Fluminense, Alexsander receives surveys from Braga and Grupo City | Rio de Janeiro

Under-17 Brazilian champion with Fluminense in 2020, Alexsander, now 18 years old, disputes his first São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup. And, right after his debut last Tuesday, the midfielder has already received surveys from Grupo City, which last year hired Kayky and Metinho, and from Braga, from Portugal. The consultations were made directly to the athlete’s staff and have not yet reached the tricolor board of directors.