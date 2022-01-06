After debuting at Copinha with Fluminense, Alexsander receives surveys from Braga and Grupo City | Rio de Janeiro

Under-17 Brazilian champion with Fluminense in 2020, Alexsander, now 18 years old, disputes his first São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup. And, right after his debut last Tuesday, the midfielder has already received surveys from Grupo City, which last year hired Kayky and Metinho, and from Braga, from Portugal. The consultations were made directly to the athlete’s staff and have not yet reached the tricolor board of directors.
Alexsander, promising midfielder at Fluminense’s base — Photo: Felipe Siqueira
Alexsander is part of “Geração dos Sonhos”, as Fluminense’s under-17 team became known, Brazilian champion and vice champion of the Copa do Brasil in the 2020 season. the player. He started the championship as a reserve, but ended the competition as a starter after Pedro Rocha was injured. From then on, he never left the team.
The good performances at the base of the Flu also resulted in calls for the Brazilian Under-18 team on two occasions in the last year. The first in early 2021 and the second in September.
With Alexsander, Fluminense returns to the field for Copinha this Friday, at 15:15 (GMT), to face Fast, the team that also won the first round of Group 6 (1-0 over Matonense).