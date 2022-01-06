After Embraer’s jump (EMBR3) and Americanas’ strong drop (AMER3) in 2021, what can we expect for 2022? See XP’s projections

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

After a very challenging 2021, with an 11.92% drop in the Ibovespa, what to expect from some of the biggest bearish highlights, but also the rise of the index? In different reports, XP analysts highlighted their projections for Embraer (EMBR3), which was a positive highlight last year, and for Americanas (AMER3), which had a sharp drop in the same period.

The biggest increase in the Ibovespa in 2021, with gains of 180%, Embraer had the purchase recommendation reiterated by XP, with a target price of R$ 27.30, configuring a potential increase of 29% compared to Wednesday’s closing (5).

Analyst Lucas Laghi highlights Embraer’s innovative initiatives such as Eve, in addition to the good support of the executive aviation segment in the short term.

It is noteworthy that the gradual recovery of the economy played a good part in the great appreciation of shares in 2021. With the restrictions of the pandemic cooling down, and the airline industry progressively showing a recovery, shares began to reflect this greater optimism with the resumption of the industry, pointed out the analyst.

XP points out that, even after the expressive rise last year, the company shows itself to be discounted in important fundamentalist indexes, reinforcing the good growth potential.

Regarding valuation, Embraer is trading at 9.2 times the ratio between the company’s value over the Ebitda (EV/Ebitda) expected for 2022, with its multiple premium versus the historical average of 7.5 times supported by the potential of its eVTOL platform, or the “flying electric cars” (especially after the recent IPO announcement).

The company ended 2021 on a high note by announcing the merger of Eve, its urban mobility subsidiary and betting on a new segment of the company, with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Zanite Acquisition, rating Eve at a implied value of $2.4 billion. The figure is 20% higher than reported in June, when the negotiations became public, while the equity value is US$2.9 billion.

“Furthermore, by excluding Embraer’s equity stake in Eve of $2.4 billion, the company’s traditional business is trading at 4.5 times the EV/Ebitda ratio, which it considers excessively cheap (implying on greater upside potential as its commercial aviation segment continues to recover)”, points out the analyst.

Americans: is there any reason for optimism after the sharp drop of 2021?

Among the biggest drops in 2021 – more precisely the fourth biggest drop in the Ibovespa – were the assets of Americanas, with a devaluation of around 58%, in line with other e-commerce companies.

The drop is attributed both to the more complicated macroeconomic scenario – XP analysts point out that the combination of inflation and rising interest rates weakens the purchasing power of consumers, as well as the ability of companies to pass on product price increases -, and because of the competition. Gustavo Senday and Thiago Suedt project that the environment will remain challenging in 2022.

With the merger between B2W and Lojas Americanas, the company consolidated itself as one of the largest omnichannel platforms in Brazil, with brands such as Submarino, Americanas.com, Shoptime, Sou Barato and Ame Digital, in addition to a network of more than 1700 physical stores.

However, XP assesses that for this robust ecosystem to face increased competition in the sector and macroeconomic deterioration, the integration between the assets of the two companies must be certain. Therefore, 2022 should remain challenging for Americanas, according to analysts, who have a neutral recommendation for the assets, even with a target price of BRL 45 per AMER3 paper, or 57.2% appreciation potential compared to the closing of fourth.

The brokerage also says that the scenario for 2022 remains challenging for the e-commerce segment as a whole, given the macroeconomic deterioration and increased competition in the segment. That said, he expects Americanas to continue working on the integration of physical and digital operations, and on new growth and innovation verticals, such as Ame Digital, Hortifruti Natural da Terra, Grupo Único and possible new acquisitions (M&A).

Senday and Suedt favor names linked to high-income retail, such as Arezzo (ARZZ3), Grupo Soma (SOMA3) and Vivara (VIVA3), and more resilient names, such as Assai (ASAÍ3) and Raia Drogasil (RADL3).

