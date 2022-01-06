After Fábio do Cruzeiro leaves, group protests in front of Toca da Raposa | cruise

Before the professional cast activity, on Thursday afternoon, a group gathered at the entrance gate to Toca da Raposa. Protesters protested against the new administration of Cruzeiro, which did not reach an agreement with goalkeeper Fábio for the player’s stay at the club in 2022.

Earlier, Cruzeiro used its official channels to give the club’s version of the non-renewal of contract. In a statement, the new board said it even tried a “financial sacrifice” to keep the player in the squad.

The proposal was to link the goalkeeper until the end of the Minas Gerais Championship, but the proposal was denied by Fábio and by his agent. He also said that the decisions of the current administration are aimed at “the entity’s economic responsibility”.

The offer, according to the club (and confirmed by the player himself in the version published yesterday, by social networks), would be for an extension of the bond until the end of the Minas Gerais Championship, so that “Fábio could, on the field, say goodbye to the fans like him. and the fans themselves deserve it”.

“It is necessary to emphasize that, even so, with Fábio being the idol that he is, an important economic sacrifice was made. The player was offered a contract that certainly exceeded what was reasonable for a publicly deficient club. The terms of this proposal were not accepted by the athlete and his team. agent.”

Cruzeiro also alleges – unlike what Fábio claimed – to have treated the negotiations with the goalkeeper with “enormous respect”. In the entity’s view, the proposal offered respected the “relevance and admirable 18-year history of the club”. The club says it is still open for “numerous off-field tributes to take place”.

financial responsibility

In the note, SAF Cruzeiro also justifies the decision by the financial aspect, and claims that it is no longer possible to accept an “administration profile that made so many clubs reach an unfeasible scenario”.

“Cruzeiro is clear that there is no other way to maintain the history of one of the greatest football clubs in the world other than with responsible management, with employees and athletes who are fully aligned with this thought.”