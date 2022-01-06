After losing 30 kg, Nego Di is dating fitness muse | celebrities



Gabriela Sousa and Nego Di – Internet Reproduction

Published 06/01/2022 08:33

Rio – Nego Di has a new girlfriend. After telling on Instagram that he lost 30 kg, the comedian engaged in a romance with law student and fitness muse Gabriela Sousa. Canceled on “BBB 21”, Nego Di is now happy with his life with his girlfriend, with whom he spent New Year’s Eve in an atmosphere of romance, in Rio.

The two posted photos on Instagram enjoying various tourist attractions in the city, such as Christ the Redeemer, Copacabana Beach and Acqua Rio. Nego Di and Gabriela Sousa have been together for a few months, but they have already exchanged several declarations of love on social networks. The two are wearing a wedding band on their right hand.

“I’ve already wished I’d met you before, but I know that God does everything the best way! Besides, I wasn’t prepared before. Today I’m ready to live it! God only knows, the madness that was my life and mind , this year! If I didn’t give up in 2021, believe me I won’t give in anymore. You, Gabi, with your light and affectionate way, helped me to realize that there were a lot of people who liked me, that my work and I, WE ARE important to a lot of people and that ‘EVERYTHING PASSES’… Well, it’s gone. TODAY I’M HAPPY AS I’VE NEVER BEEN! Nego Di for the beloved.

Nego Di hadn’t been dating since the end of his marriage to Tamyres Hirtz, mother of his son.