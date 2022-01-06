After touching the web, goalkeeper receives an invitation from a Serie A team

Credit: Reproduction / Sportv

Andirá’s goalkeeper, Tomate starred in one of the most memorable moments of the 2022 São Paulo Football Junior Cup. .

Tomato was the highlight of the match and with his defenses he was preventing Atlético-MG from opening the scoreboard. Until Galo suffered a penalty and Andirá’s coach decided to replace the goalkeeper, thus putting Carlos in the match.

Carlos failed to defend the penalty. The broadcast cameras captured the sadness of Tomate, who on the bench could not hold back his tears. Look:

Go ahead, Tomato! Goalkeeper do Andirá was the highlight of the game for Copinha, holding the 0-0 with Atlético-MG, with a man less. Penalty for Galo, the coach took the Tomate and released Carlos to try to defend. Andirá took the goal, and Tomate cried. pic.twitter.com/GEiImpmsbg — ge (@geglobe) January 5, 2022

The scene starring Tomate moved the web. In addition to fans, goalkeepers Weverton (Palmeiras), Hugo Souza (Flamengo) and Brenno (Grêmio) sent messages of support to the athlete. Striker for the Brazilian team and Everson, Richarlison also commented on a post by the archer.

The great performance while he was on the field made the goalkeeper Tomate, who is 18, receive an invitation from Atlético-MG for a period of testing.

THE #Rooster invited the goalkeeper Tomate, from Andirá-AC, for a period of testing in Cidade do Galo, after the under-20 team returned from vacation in March. The athlete’s cry when he was replaced at the time when Atlético had a penalty in his favor caused a strong commotion on social networks. — Rooster at Base (@GaloNaBase) January 6, 2022

