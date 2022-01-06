After touching the web, goalkeeper receives an invitation from a Serie A team

Andirá’s goalkeeper, Tomate starred in one of the most memorable moments of the 2022 São Paulo Football Junior Cup. .

Tomato was the highlight of the match and with his defenses he was preventing Atlético-MG from opening the scoreboard. Until Galo suffered a penalty and Andirá’s coach decided to replace the goalkeeper, thus putting Carlos in the match.

Carlos failed to defend the penalty. The broadcast cameras captured the sadness of Tomate, who on the bench could not hold back his tears. Look:

The scene starring Tomate moved the web. In addition to fans, goalkeepers Weverton (Palmeiras), Hugo Souza (Flamengo) and Brenno (Grêmio) sent messages of support to the athlete. Striker for the Brazilian team and Everson, Richarlison also commented on a post by the archer.

The great performance while he was on the field made the goalkeeper Tomate, who is 18, receive an invitation from Atlético-MG for a period of testing.

