Airlines are allowed to charge ticket rebooking – 06/01/2022 – Market

With the loss of validity of the laws that relaxed the rules for rebooking air tickets on December 31, companies are authorized to charge again fees for changing flights and have a maximum of seven days to refund the consumer if the company itself cancels the trip.

Since March 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the rebooking of tickets was free of charge. In the same period, the term for reimbursement from consumers had been extended to 12 months.

Only in cases of ticket purchases made up to one week before departure and whose withdrawal takes place within 24 hours of the purchase, the consumer is exempt from paying fees. In this case, as in effect during the pandemic, the passenger is entitled to a full refund, without fines, within seven days.

Between March 19, 2020 and December 31, 2021, thanks to the emergency rule created by law nº 14.174/2021 and amended by law nº 14.174/2021, passengers could cancel trips without paying a fine. The exemption occurred if the buyer agreed that the amount paid for the purchase of the original ticket was converted into credits for the purchase of a new ticket within 18 months.

Whoever opted for a refund after canceling the trip itself, in turn, was subject to the tariffs and fines provided for when contracting the ticket. The refund must be paid by the company within 12 months from the date of the canceled flight.

If the company canceled the trip, the customer was entitled to re-accommodation on another flight, refund or credits for future use.

With the end of the laws in force in 2020 and 2021, the rules of resolution No. 400/2016 of Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) and of the Consumer Defense Code will once again apply.

understand what changes

The customer can still opt for a refund on future credits and is not obliged to accept the measure; credits can no longer be made available to third parties, as happened in the first two years of the pandemic

The option for credits no longer exempts the consumer from fines due to flight rebooking

The deadline for using the credits, before 18 months, is “free negotiation” between the passenger and the company, according to Anac

Waiver and refund

After flight cancellation by the company: companies had 12 months to reimbursement from the flight date; the deadline was once again seven days, from the passenger’s request for reimbursement

After the passenger has withdrawn, within seven days before the trip and within 24 hours after receiving proof of purchase: The period of seven days for reimbursement is still valid, from the date of the passenger’s request

The refund will no longer be made based on monetary correction by the INPC (National Consumer Price Index), as in effect until December 31

The rule that provided for suspension of the collection of installments for open purchases, in the event of a refund request, was extinguished

For Carolina Vesentini, a lawyer at Idec (Consumer Defense Institute), the return of the seven-day deadline for reimbursement benefits consumers, but the end of the value adjustment by the INPC, for example, makes it even more important to read the contract carefully of purchase of the ticket.

“Consumers should always check when buying what is the fine or fare charged if they give up on the trip, and make sure they can afford it. People buy with excitement and don’t pay attention to it,” says Vesentini.

Fernando Capez, director of Procon-SP, says that the agency has received several complaints from passengers who had their flights canceled by companies facing financial difficulties caused by the pandemic or have restricted the offer of flights due to the high in the cases of Covid-19 and influenza.

“The law determines that the company must make a refund within seven days or rebook the ticket. But many companies are not doing either”, he says. The situation is even worse, he says, when the companies involved have no representation in Brazil to whom injured consumers can turn.

The agency recommends that customers research the reputation of companies on sites such as Procon and Reclame Aqui before purchasing a ticket, and avoid purchasing trips from companies that have received a high volume of complaints about cancellations. It also advises consumers to inform themselves about the existence of an office or representation of the company in Brazil, to facilitate contact in case of problems with the purchase.​