Airplane with singer Maiara makes an emergency landing in Florianópolis

According to Infraero, the stop occurred after an aircraft crossed a bird in the airspace; there were no injuries, and passengers were relocated.

Reproduction/Twitter/@MaiaraMeM The singer Maiara was returning from a performance in Itajaí, on the coast of Santa Catarina



Last Tuesday night, 4, a plane from Latam carrying the singer mahara, from the duo with marisa, made an emergency stop after crashing into a bird in Florianopolis, capital of Santa Catarina. At the last minute, the aircraft had to land at Hercílio Cruz International Airport for presenting risks in the turbine due to the aerial incident with the bird. The episode did not cause any injuries, and passengers were relocated on new flights. Maiara was returning from a performance with her sister in the city of Itajaí. The artist also participated in a lunch with friends in the region, where she was also Fernando Zor, of the duo with Sorocaba, with whom the sertaneja dated. Despite the forced landing, the singer’s advisors said that Maiara was frightened by what happened, but she is doing well. In a statement, Latam denied that the case was an “emergency landing” and said that the aircraft landed “as a precaution” and “in complete safety” at the airport in the capital of Santa Catarina. “This is a common procedure when an event called a ‘bird strike’ occurs,” the company said.