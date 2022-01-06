Airplane with singer Maiara makes emergency landing in Florianópolis

Passengers on flight LA3275, from Navegantes to Congonhas, by the company Latam, went through a fright that Tuesday night (4/1). A bird collided with the aircraft’s turbine, which had to change its route and land at Hercílio Luz International Airport, in Florianópolis (SC). Among the passengers was the singer Maiara, a duo from Maraisa.

The aircraft’s engine failed after hitting the bird. The information was confirmed to the website Tudo Sobre Floripa by delegate Renan Sdcandolara, from the Tourist Support Office, which operates at Floripa Airport.

There were no injuries in the incident and passengers were relocated on another airline flight.

Maiara was in Governador Celso Ramos, after having performed with her sister in the municipality of Itajaí. The singer participated in a lunch promoted by friends, which also included the presence of Fernando Zor.

The LeoDias column contacted LATAM, which also confirmed the occurrence. The company differs from the use of the term “emergency landing”. According to the press office of the airline, the procedure adopted in situations of this type is extremely smooth.

To stay on top of everything about the famous and entertainment world, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.