Alagoas confirms first cases of ‘Flurona’, double infection by Covid-19 and Influenza

Alagoas already has confirmed cases of co-infection by the Covid-19 and Influenza virus, which is being called by the medical community as “Flurone”. The information has been confirmed to the TNH1 by the State Department of Health (Sesau), which was to report, even today, the number of cases. The name “Flurona” was born from the combination of “flu”, flu in English, and rona, from “coronavirus”.

The double infection by the virus is still something new, but there are already records in at least seven other states in Brazil. Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Bahia and Mato Grosso. As experts, the maintenance of preventive care against Covid, such as the use of protective masks, avoiding crowds and taking vaccines is the way to stop the advance of “Flurone”.

Flu deaths – In the early afternoon of this Wednesday, 05th, the Secretary of State for Health, Alexandre Ayres, informed through social networks that he called an emergency meeting with Sesau technicians for this afternoon and also that there are already cases of deaths caused by the flu in Alagoas.

Low vaccination coverage against Covid- The conclusion of the vaccine schedule against Covid-19, that is, taking the 1st and 2nd doses of the vaccines is the main guideline of the authorities for fighting the coronavirus. But in Alagoas, as revealed by TNH1 in an article published last week, vaccination coverage is the 7th worst in all of Brazil. By the end of December, the state had only 54.1% of the population vaccinated with the two doses, behind only Amazonas (52.3%), Tocantins (51.9%), Maranhão (50.3%), Acre (47.7%), Roraima (39.7%) and Amapá (39.1%). Already those vaccinated with at least one dose in Alagoas accounted for 71.4% of the population, which left Alagoas also in 7th position.

Low coverage, however, is directly related to demand by the population, given the distribution and maintenance of vaccine posts throughout the state.

Influenza Vaccination – Alagoas has also asked the Ministry of Health (MS) for a batch with new doses of vaccines against Influenza that would be to resume vaccination for all audiences. The report tried to find out if the request was accepted by the Federal Government and if there is a forecast for the arrival of immunizing agents and Sesau was responsible for forwarding answers.