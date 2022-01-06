AMD Announces Radeon RX 6500 XT; see price and benchmarks

THE OMG introduced the new video card Radeon RX 6500 XT during the CES 2022. The new entry-level GPU with RDNA2 architecture hits the market on January 19 with a suggested retail price of US$200.

The Radeon RX 6500 XT has 16 computational units, 16 “Ray Accelerators” cores, 16 MB of Infinity Cache and clocks of up to 2.6 GHz. The line’s intention is to create a gateway to new technologies and reach the enormous amount of gamers who are still stuck with older generations of GPUs, some already almost unsupported by the manufacturers.

Up to 60% better performance in 1080p and high settingSource: AMD

According to Laura Smith, corporate vice president at AMD, nearly half of the installed base of PC gamers rely on input cards like the GeForce GTX 1650 and Radeon RX 570, not to mention gamers using even more obsolete models.

Performance

To preview the power of the new graphics card, AMD exhibited gaming benchmarks at CES 2022. The RX 6500 XT manages to deliver 20% to 60% more performance in 1080p and high resolution in triple-A games like Call of Duty: Vanguard and Resident Evil Village.

Radeon RX 6500 XT is compatible with Fidelity FX Super ResolutionSource: AMD

In addition to bringing new hardware and dedicated acceleration cores for Ray Tracing, the new cards are compatible with FidelityFX Super Resolution technology, managing to increase performance in AAA games, even being an entry-level card.

aggressive pricing

The most exciting news about the new Radeon RX 6500 XT is the price. According to AMD, the new entry-level models reach the market with a suggested price of US$199 (R$1,129 in direct conversion), while the RX 6600 start at US$329. Official values ​​for Brazil are not yet available. have been revealed.

Source: AMD

As they are models with only 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM, the new cards should not enter the sights of miners, allowing prices to fluctuate much less than GPUs with 8GB or more.