Ana Beatriz Nogueira reveals a very serious illness and state of health

At 54 years old, Ana Beatriz Nogueira made a startling revelation: she is currently living with multiple sclerosis disease. The actress discovered this more than a decade ago and has lived with the diagnosis ever since. In an interview with O Globo, she said that it was a shock when she received the news.

“That had been one of the happiest years of my life, in every department. And I got the diagnosis. Until you understand that berimbau is not a flute, you suffer. It was a suffering for lack of information. People are scared by the name, but sclerosis means inflammation. It’s a cognitive disease, but I’m obedient to the treatment”, said Ana Beatriz.

Thus, Ana Beatriz Nogueira, who is currently giving her all working in Um Lugar ao Sol, says that the disease is currently under control and does not pose any risk to her life at the moment.