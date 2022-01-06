Ana Maria Braga appears with new hair and resembles Sia

Ana Maria Braga found a way: without her personal hairdresser, Marcio Granado, she decided to appear with her new look on “Mais Você” (TV Globo).

Marcio had a positive diagnosis for covid-19, as Ana Maria said yesterday on the program. She even joked about what her hair would look like without the professional when talking about the “snowed” trend—when people bleach the strands.

Today, she appeared with the look that referred to Xuxa in the times of “queen of the little ones”. For the show’s team, she was a little closer to Australian singer Sia, so she played “Chandelier” at the beginning of “Mais Você”.

It’s Sia saying good morning to you! My team did it in honor of my morning here today. I’m inaugurating my 2022 hair phase. Ana Maria Braga

Ana took the opportunity to generate a reflection on the adversities of life with her hair situation.

“When I’m faced with the problem, like my case this morning, you can do several things. So let’s laugh, being in a good mood is what makes the difference. How am I going to ruin today just because the hair isn’t there. Good? Nothing!”, he joked.

Marcio Granado seems to have approved and shared a video of Ana Maria on social media. “In the absence of your hairdresser, invent yourself!” he wrote.

Last year, Ana Maria presented at Globo with pink, blue and even colored dreads at the premiere of the new studio of “Mais Você” in São Paulo.

The fans soon approved and remembered the presenter Xuxa too:

Sia is that singer who wears wigs covering part of her face, as a way of having a visual and artistic identity almost entirely through the music — not the looks.

Sia - Reproduction/YouTube - Reproduction/YouTube

Sia

Image: Playback/YouTube

Apparently, Ana Maria was inspired by the legend:

Or was it at the movies?

Some saw Lady gaga:

