Ana Maria Braga appears with new hair and resembles Sia

Ana Maria Braga found a way: without her personal hairdresser, Marcio Granado, she decided to appear with her new look on “Mais Você” (TV Globo).

Marcio had a positive diagnosis for covid-19, as Ana Maria said yesterday on the program. She even joked about what her hair would look like without the professional when talking about the “snowed” trend—when people bleach the strands.

Today, she appeared with the look that referred to Xuxa in the times of “queen of the little ones”. For the show’s team, she was a little closer to Australian singer Sia, so she played “Chandelier” at the beginning of “Mais Você”.

It’s Sia saying good morning to you! My team did it in honor of my morning here today. I’m inaugurating my 2022 hair phase. Ana Maria Braga