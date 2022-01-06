Ana Maria Braga presents Mais Você in a wig after hairdresser picks up Covid-19 · TV News

Ana Maria Braga wore a wig to present the Mais Você this Thursday (6). On Wednesday, she said that her hairdresser has Covid-19 and lamented the messy hairstyle. The blonde took the opportunity to pay tribute to the Australian singer Sia with the hairstyle she wears, with a chanel cut.

In addition to the professional, Gilberto Nogueira, from the painting Tá Lascado, participated in the morning directly from his home. The ex-BBB has revealed that he has kissed a woman who is suspected of having the virus.

“[…] She asked me to kiss me, for us to kiss her. Then I said: ‘Oh, it doesn’t hurt, right?’. Then she tested positive for Covid. I said: ‘See? if it was a male, it had not tested.’ It was the universe telling me: ‘Gil, don’t kiss a woman!’. Sir, that’s why I like kissing boy,” he joked.

On Wednesday (5), Ana Maria commented on the increase in cases of coronavirus and flu when she revealed that Márcio, her hairdresser, tested positive for the disease.

“I live with some people here at Globo, and everyone wears a mask and takes exams. Then, suddenly, on a beautiful day like today when we came to work, I go to my dressing room and my hairdresser — by the way, excuse the hair — Call me and say, ‘Look, I just got tested and I’m with Covid,'” she said.

“It seems that he has no symptoms and can transmit without knowing. Even wearing a mask he caught it somewhere and we don’t know where. So, I wanted to make an alert. That you pay attention, as it may be on your side. Keep up your good habits. It’s not a joke,” added the presenter.

Check out today’s opening of Mais Você: