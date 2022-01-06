Anchor is with covid for the 2nd time: “I cried when I was positive”







Christiane Pelajo has mild symptoms from being vaccinated Photo: Disclosure

Presenter of GloboNews’ ’16h Edition’, Christiane Pelajo used his Instagram profile to make an appeal. “I come here to beg you to get vaccinated and vaccinate your children, as soon as the campaign for this age group is allowed”, he wrote.

“The omicron is extremely transmissible! It is the most communicable variant of all existing diseases. We are only going to win this war with vaccine! #vaccination yes!”

In the post, Christiane reports that tested positive for covid-19 for the second time, even without having participated in agglomeration at the end of the year festivities. “I started to cry when it was positive”, she says.

The first contamination happened in September of last year. “At the time, I was very weak, with no taste and no smell”, he recalls. “I even passed out in the hospital.”

Now the symptoms are weaker. “I’m much better off than the first time for an obvious reason: I have two doses of the vaccine. My booster dose will be at the end of this month.”

Several friends from Globo and GloboNews, and presenters from other channels, commented on Pelajo’s post. “That’s it, Chris! Vaccine”, wrote Aline Midlej, from ‘Jornal das Dez’. “Supported”, recorded Silvia Poppovic, regarding the call for complete vaccination.