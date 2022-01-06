Andressa Suita talks about Gusttavo Lima’s health status – Entertainment

Andressa Suita used social media to update fans on Gusttavo Lima’s health status. The countryman was diagnosed with Covid-19 this Wednesday (5), and the schedule of shows, cancelled.

Through Instagram, the digital influencer shared a video with the heirs, Samuel and Gabriel, and informed that the singer remains isolated. “We’re fine around here. Just the dad who remains in isolation and without serious symptoms. Thank God,” he said.

The singer’s participation in a charity football match and the concerts scheduled for the 7th, 8th and 9th of January have been canceled. According to the statement, the countryman is asymptomatic and will comply with isolation at home.

“Balada Music announces that the artist has just tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, he will not participate, tonight, in the Solidary Football Marrone e Amigos x Fome in the city of Buriti Alegre (GO)”, he says the text released.

On social media, the musician won the support of fans. “Get better, Ambassador,” wrote a follower. “A good recovery, Gusttavo,” commented one netizen. “May it be fine soon”, shared another fan of the sertanejo.