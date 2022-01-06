Anitta Millionaire Nightclub for Friends in Aspen

Top Stories

3 dangerous plants for children: know and avoid accidents

Diário Prime brings you news about the singer Anitta, that after performing at Milley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve in Miami, is enjoying his vacation with friends in Aspen, USA. By the morning of Thursday, December 6, it was news in the media.

According to text published on the “O Fuxico” website, Anitta spent more than R$8 thousand at last night’s club at a bar, which with the tip went up to R$9 millionl. When making the payment, the singer would have declared that she was so drunk that she couldn’t even do the math.

Ostentar is already becoming a habit for the Brazilian singer, who during a ballad in Miami threw money bills in the air, sharing money and happiness with the other participants. Check out the Youtube video.

In Aspen, the singer paid all the expenses of the club with the friends who accompanied her on the trip, among them the digital influencers Lucas Guedes, Rafa Uccman and Gessica Kayane, from Paraíba, known as Gkay, who is also a comedian and actress.

The site reports that during the party there were even muscular men dancing without a shirt and lots of champagne.

You can’t help but follow: New affair? Rodolfo has fun with Aiane Freitas, Juliete’s look-alike: the line moves!

Singer takes the opportunity to make special clicks in the middle of the snow

You can’t help but follow this news, which is causing a stir: Sabrina Sato impacts the web with a ripped body in a thong bikini: “That’s it Brazil!”

In a white T-shirt, bare legs and white fur boots with red bows, Anitta faces the cold outside the hotel, but makes fabulous clicks in the snow.

One of them was taken inside the lodge, and shows Anitta laughing for real in Gkay’s lap, who wears a graceful white fur hat.

On her Instagram page last Wednesday, January 5th, the singer just says: Show girl, and the most enthusiastic followers respond:

“”Cute”, “Cute”, “Loved the boot”, “My God, the booty”, “It’s so cold, girl”, “Beautiful”, “That’s beautiful”, “Wonderful”, “I want this boot!” , “Beautiful, isn’t it?”, “Love of my life”, and the post goes ahead with other comments full of little red hearts.

Stick around a little longer and follow along too: Sensitive: Larissa Manoel cries and laments increase in Covid-19 as she celebrates the success of her new movie “Lulli” on Netflix