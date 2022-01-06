application will have new long-awaited shortcut

More and more WhatsApp has updated tools to make the messaging application even more practical and attractive for users. And comes more WhatsApp news to come. Now, a new function will create another shortcut within the application. Check it out.

Read more: Become an expert on WhatsApp and master these tools like no one else

This way, the new tool will be used for sharing photos and videos. The proposal is to make the entire process more dynamic, facilitating sending to more than one contact. In other words, in a more practical and faster way. Despite the announcement of the change, it remains to be seen when the changes will be available to mass users.

WhatsApp News

New tests have been done on the messaging app. And the changes do not stop being announced by WhatsApp. The last one is a new shortcut for sharing photos and videos.

For now, the novelty has been tested in the Beta version. That’s why users who already use WhatsApp in the trial version are getting to know the new thing.

That way, for the change that is being tested, a new icon will be created inside the chat screen. Through it, users will be able to share media without having to use the “forward” button. Thus, it remains to be seen when the new feature will be available to all users.

That’s because each new feature is tested in countless ways to avoid overloading or crashing while using the messaging app. The hope is that the change will make it easier to share photos, videos and also GIFs.

In addition to this new feature, more changes may be announced soon via the WhatsApp messaging app. Throughout this year, new technologies must be implemented to facilitate access, with features that allow faster and more democratic use by all app users.