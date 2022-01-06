Aquamation: learn about the new technique of “cremating” bodies with water

Did you know that it is possible to be “cremated” in a much greener way, with water? The process is called aquamation, and it gained prominence with the death of the South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, who chose this alternative for his funeral.

Also known as biocremation, the process uses a heated alkaline solution to dispose of human or animal remains, reducing the body to ash just like cremation, but without the need for combustion.

During aquamation, the body is placed inside a pressurized container filled with a mixture of water and potassium hydroxide (caustic soda), heated to approximately 150°C for approximately 90 minutes. The technique dissolves the body tissue so that only the bones remain. The next step in the process is to dry and pulverize these bones in a machine called a cremulator. The video below (in English) shows how it works.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was aquamated. Not cremated. Aquamation is a chemical (alkaline) hydrolysis process in which a body (human or pet) is boiled in a pressurized vessel at 160°C in Potassium hydroxide for 4-6 hrs. The result is complete liquefaction! pic.twitter.com/cNzgULtjPx — OK (@o_keverenge) January 2, 2022

Basically, the technique alludes to alkaline hydrolysis, which is part of a body’s natural decomposition process over the years.

Aquamation: ecological cremation

The well-known cremation technique requires immense energy to fuel the fire and pump millions of tons of carbon dioxide annually. Among its emissions are the pollutant PM10, associated with depression, and PM2.5, associated with heart and lung health problems, in addition to chronic diseases. Aquamation requires much less energy and produces none of the emissions. The liquid left behind is organic and can be used as a fertilizer.

Source: IFL Science