Are gasoline and energy cheaper? Understand what changes with the new ICMS rates – GAZ – News from Santa Cruz do Sul and Region

The year 2022 began with the long-awaited reduction in tax rates on the movement of goods and services (ICMS) in Rio Grande do Sul. After a year marked by rising inflation, which compromised the population’s purchasing power, relief is expected in essential items such as gasoline and electricity. The real impact of the measure, however, is still uncertain.

The end of the increase in rates, which had been in effect since 2015, took effect on Saturday and the State Revenue forecasts a loss of revenue of R$300 million per month. In the case of gasoline and alcohol, the rate dropped from 30% to 25%. According to a projection by the Revenue, R$0.44 less will be collected per liter of regular gasoline, since the price on which the ICMS rates apply, dropped from R$6.62 to R$6.17. However, Sulpetro, which represents the gas stations, considers it unlikely that this discount will be fully passed on to the pumps. There is also no concrete prediction of when prices will start to drop.

In relation to electricity and telecommunications services, the rate also dropped from 30% to 25% and the impact should be felt more immediately. Another change was in the general rate, which applies to hundreds of products – such as clothing, footwear, electronics and appliances – and went from 17.5% to 17%. CDL believes, however, that the shelving effect will be negligible (see below).

The projection in each sector

Gasoline

In the case of regular gasoline, the price reduction is certain, but the size is not known, nor when exactly this should happen. This Monday, 3, some service stations have already started to receive product with the new rate. However, according to the president of the Intermunicipal Union for the Retail Trade of Fuels and Lubricants (Sulpetro), João Carlos Dal’Aqua, the transfer of new values ​​to consumers depends on the situation of stocks at both distributors and service stations. Everything indicates, according to him, that this will happen “in the coming days”.

“It could take ten, 15 days or less. The faster stocks run out, the faster it will be,” he said. The leader, however, dismissed the projection released by the State Revenue of a reduction of R$ 0.44 in pumps and claimed that the account “is not just mathematical”. “It is necessary to remember that distributors buy anhydrous from mills and have their stocks and policies. What we are recommending is that service stations put pressure on their distributors and if they have a margin on their price, they start to pass on.”

In December, the average price of gasoline in Santa Cruz reached R$ 6.94 a liter, according to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) – an accumulated increase of 44.65% in the year. As Dal’Aqua, despite the uncertainties, it is “inevitable” that there is some relief in prices, including “pressure from the consumer and competition”. “Which will have an impact, will. It would not be fair for an industry to absorb this alone. But we cannot say how much”, he analyzed. About 40% of the final fuel price corresponds to taxes, including ICMS.

Energy

When questioned, RGE, the concessionaire responsible for the distribution of electricity in Vale do Rio Pardo, informed that ICMS is charged separately on invoices and is not included in the tariffs. “In this way, the distributor is only responsible for applying the new rate, as determined by law”, says the note. The reduction will come in the next bill.

In practice, if the consumption is BRL 100.00, the consumer will have to pay BRL 25.00 of ICMS and no more BRL 30.00. The electricity bill, however, includes other charges, such as PIS and Cofins and the public lighting fee, which is collected by the City.

Other products

In the case of products on which the general rate applies, the tendency is for the impact to be negligible, according to Ricardo Bartz, president of the Chamber of Store Managers (CDL) of Santa Cruz. As many companies still have stocks of products purchased at the previous rate, everything indicates that the reduction will be diluted over the next few months by merchants. “Furthermore, ICMS is just one of the items that make up the taxation that businessmen need to pay, which is very high. Thus, the consumer is able to not even notice this difference”, he observed. According to him, when there was an increase in the modal rate, many merchants chose not to pass this cost on to consumers, reducing profit margins.

