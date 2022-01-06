Grêmio is close to closing with Benítez, a player who played for Vasco and São Paulo in the last two seasons. However, the Argentine press believes that he is a terrible player.

Douglas Costa has decided where he will play in 2022

Featured in the FGF Cup, goalkeeper Hugo renews with Grêmio until the end of 2022

How are the negotiations between Grêmio and Juventude por Sorriso going?

A journalist covering Independiente, which currently owns Benítez’s rights, said that he is not a qualified player and that he is very keen for Grêmio to sign him, as the Argentine team wants to see the athlete as far away as possible.

“Benítez is not a player for Serie A. Here in Argentina he declares the deal closed, he only needs to adjust 2 clauses. We don’t understand how Grêmio is hiring him, but we pray that he doesn’t give up”, said Santiago Laise, an Argentine journalist who covers Independiente.

Club Kiss’ judgment will be interrupted due to Grêmio and Corinthians

“Benitez is not a Serie A player” “Here in Argentina, the deal is closed, only 2 clauses need to be adjusted” “We don’t understand how Grêmio is hiring him (Benitez) but we pray that he doesn’t give up” Santiago Laise, Argentine journalist covering Independiente pic.twitter.com/s6u6Vf5D4h — Diego Torbes-Bagé (@DiegoTorbesBage) January 5, 2022

The information was obtained by Diego Torbes Bagé, most people know this journalist through the Caju Tricolor channel. For those who had doubts about Benítez not being a good signing for Immortal, now you can be sure, after this bombastic and enlightening interview.

Argentine journalist revealed that Grêmio is hiring a bomb

Grêmio will pay $300,000 for Benítez’s loan (about R$1.7 million at the current rate). However, if the athlete plays in 60% of Grêmio games, an automatic purchase clause will be activated.

This clause provides for the purchase of 50% of the player’s rights for 1.5 million dollars (about R$ 8.44 million at the current price). In case of purchase, a 3-year contract will be signed with the midfielder.

However, Grêmio has been trying to renegotiate some of these clauses so the business doesn’t get so expensive, but also to protect itself in case the athlete doesn’t work out at the club. However, according to the Argentine journalist’s interview, the club should give up the deal.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, twitter, The Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Grêmio suffers from fireworks and provocations before playing with Corinthians

Image: Caio Rocha / Framephoto / Estadão