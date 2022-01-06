Asus presents the 1st foldable computer in the company’s history







Zenbook 17 Fold Oled is presented at CES 2022 Photo: Tecnoblog / Disclosure / Estadão

Asus announced during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 Your first folding computer in history. THE ZenBook 17 Fold Oled it is a device that can become a screen, notebook and tablet and was presented this Wednesday, 5th, during the event.

The ‘peek’ on the device, however, was more of an initial look. The company is expected to present the new ZenBook only at Computex, Asia’s biggest hardware fair, which takes place in May, in Asus’ backyard, in Taiwan.

When fully unfolded, the ZenBook 17 Fold Oled is a pretty big device, with a 4:3 aspect ratio and a 17.3-inch screen to play with. Folded down, the screen shrinks to a 3:2 aspect ratio at 12.5 inches, and whatever you use, it’s possible to attach a wireless keyboard to make use of an on-screen keyboard — from one of the possible folds of the device.

The wireless keyboard follows the same layout as all ZenBook 2022, with a built-in stand in the leather part of the device for better support. The processor is an Intel i7 12th generation r performance with SSD and storage of up to 1TB.

It also has a color sensor to detect ambient light and change the screen hue for comfortable viewing, much like Apple’s True Tone on iPad.