Atlético-MG adopts maximum caution in the search for a coach and (still) does not rule out any option | athletic-mg

That’s how a source linked to the direction of Atlético responded to the ge about the club’s search for the team’s technical commander for 2022. Coach Cuca left Galo 10 days ago, and the Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champion is still aiming at Jorge Jesus, but with an eye on other names.

Athletic News

Everson Celebrates Renewal Through 2025: “Eternally Grateful”

The report found that Atlético did not close the door to any name, not even the Portuguese champion of Libertadores 2019 in Flamengo, and free on the market on the same day that Galo announced the departure of Cuca. Jesus is an old dream of the alvinegra leadership, but there have been contacts without positive signs. It doesn’t mean that he definitely rejected the invitation. But there is an icy feeling.

1 of 2 Campo da Cidade do Galo specially lit — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Campo da Cidade do Galo specially lit — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

Carlos Carvalhal, also Portuguese, has already admitted that he was probed by Atlético and is on the route, despite having a million-dollar fine of 10 million euros for breaking his contract at Braga. Such amount would be negotiable with the management of the Portuguese club. The club continues to guide the attacks with maximum caution. It would be, in a morbid comparison, a sharpshooter looking for a “clear shot” to put a commander inside a champion locker room.

Chances are, the choice will actually fall on a foreign name. In Brazil, some options were discussed, such as Odair Hellmann, who worked with Rodrigo Caetano at Internacional, and Renato Gaúcho, who is with Cuca on the CBF PRO License course. Portaluppi, however, has not received any contact from people connected to Galo.

Abroad, there is Hernán Crespo, São Paulo champion in São Paulo, a good job at Defensa y Justicia, and free on the market. THE ge sought information about this possibility. A source linked to the Argentine informed: “I can’t talk about this topic right now.” Mystery in the air.