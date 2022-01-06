Atlético-MG agrees to renew the titles of the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil until 2025

Goalkeeper renewed contract with rooster by the end of 2025

Still looking for a new coach, the Atlético-MG gave great news to the fans this Wednesday (5). THE rooster announced the contract renewal of Everson goalkeeper.

One of the highlights in the titles of the Brazilian championship and of the Brazil’s Cup in 2021, the archer had bond until the end of 2022. Now, the new agreement is until December 31, 2025.

“He was one of the great highlights of the Alvinegro last season, he had a contract until the end of 2022, and now signs the renewal until 12/31/2025. Everson, Massa hugs you!”, wrote Atlético-MG’s profile on social media.

During the 2021 season, Everson participated in 68 games with the shirt of the club from the capital of Minas Gerais. It was the goalkeeper’s record in his career in a year.

In addition, the great performances in the Brazilian Championship, which culminated in the title of the team coached by Cuca, have placed the goalkeeper in the selection of the Sportingbet ESPN Silver Ball Award.

Revealed by Guaratinguetá, Everson went through River-PI and Confiança until reaching the Ceará, where he projected himself on the national scene. The good performances in voice led the player to be hired by saints, in 2019. The goalkeeper has been at Atlético-MG since 2020.