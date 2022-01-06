Atlético-MG and coach Jorge Jesus close negotiations

Atlético-MG’s search for a coach will continue. This Wednesday, the 5th, the Minas Gerais club gave up on Jorge Jesus, according to journalist Bruno Andrade, from CNN Portugal. The last contact between them took place on Tuesday, 4.







Coach Jorge Jesus still doesn’t work after leaving Benfica Divulgação/Benfica Photo: Publicity / Benfica

Both had negotiations since the beginning, when the Earth found out what happened the first impasse: to return to work in Brazil, Jesus intended to bring his technical committee composed of eight people. On the other hand, the Brazilian team wanted him to work with the permanent coaching staff.

Jorge Jesus has been without a club since resigned from Benfica.

Without Jorge Jesus, rumors grow that Atlético-MG is going after Renato Gaúcho, who left Flamengo at the end of last year after losing the Libertadores title to Palmeiras.

Alvinegro has no commander since Cuca left the team unexpectedly alleging “family problems”. He guaranteed that he will not take over any team in 2022. He was Brazilian champion of the Copa do Brasil and the Campeonato Mineiro, winning the Triple Crown. Cuca’s team ended 2021 with 75.6% success. In 75 games, there were 52 wins, 14 draws and nine defeats.

The coach is enjoying his free time and takes courses at CBF.