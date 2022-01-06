Atlético-MG goes from acceptance to “no” by Carlos Carvalhal: what went wrong in the negotiation?

The negotiation between Atlético-MG and Carlos Carvalhal went up on the roof. After a positive response, the coach met with his technical team and decided to continue the work at Braga. Sources linked to Galo say the club has not reached an agreement on the coach’s severance penalty.

As I learned the GOAL, Carlos Carvalhal’s fine is 10 million euros (about BRL 64.5 million), but Braga agreed to do business for 2.5 million (BRL 16.1 million), which still wasn’t in the Atlético-MG plans.

Carlos Carvalhal warned that he would only leave with his team and, according to a GOAL, one of the members of its technical committee, for personal reasons, could not come to Brazil. Therefore, after a meeting, it was decided that they will fulfill the contract.

This Thursday (6), still in the morning, the coach had informed the club that he would accept the squad, without command since the departure of Cuca, confirmed on December 27th.

Shortly thereafter, the 56-year-old coach started talks with his staff in order to arrange the move from Portugal to Brazil. Among the needs was the payment of an amount to leave the club. The situation, however, did not progress by decision of his assistants. One of them said he was unwilling to move to the country, which pushed the negotiation back.

Carlos Carvalhal was seen as Atlético-MG’s plan B after Jorge Jesus asked to think about the situation for a while.

Now, Atlético-MG continues looking for a new commander for 2022. After two negatives in the ball market, Galo sees foreign names as the main ones for this season. Leonardo Jardim, Paulo Fonseca, Rui Vitória and Vitor Pereira.

Carlos Carvalhal was already close to Flamengo last season. However, the amount demanded by Braga, the Portuguese coach’s current club, was what prevented the negotiation. At the time, the Portuguese asked for 2.5 million euros for the release of the commander.

In 2019, when training the Rio Ave, Carvalhal was offered to Atlético-MG. President Sérgio Sette Câmara, however, preferred to hire the Venezuelan Rafael Dudamel.