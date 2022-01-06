Atlético-MG publishes new Everson contract, which celebrates renewal until 2025: “Eternally grateful” | athletic-mg

In 2021, no one played more than goalkeeper Everson. If I hadn’t gotten a rare rest in the last round of the Brazilian, I would have ended the year with exactly 80 games and hit the mark of 7,200 minutes on the field. A year for eternity, with Brazilian titles, Copa do Brasil and, finally, contract renewal until December 2025.

This Wednesday, while enjoying his vacation, Everson had his new contract with Rooster published in the CBF’s IDB. Before, the bond would run until the end of 2022, and there was an early renewal. Reasons to celebrate: “Galo trusted my work and hugged me at a super important moment in my career and I will be eternally grateful“, he said, to the ge (see the interview below).

At the age of 31, Everson was the first-ever in Cuca’s team. Will have a new commander for the third season ahead of Atlético’s goal. He arrived after a request from Jorge Sampaoli in 2020. He had been Brazilian vice-champion in 2019, third place in the following edition, until reaching the long-awaited title. He raised the cup of the Brazilian 2021 after passing through all the divisions of the competition (Series D, C, B and A). He also received a call-up for Tite’s Brazilian team.

1 of 2 Everson with the Brazilian champion medal at Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Everson with the Brazilian champion medal for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

How does it feel to have the contract extended after such a special year?

– It’s a very special feeling of happiness! This is a sign that the work is being done well and recognized. The feeling is very good and I hope to continue dedicating myself, each day more, to continue helping the club to pursue more titles. Galo trusted my work and hugged me at a super important moment in my career and I will be eternally grateful.

You were the most active player in the world in 2021. What is the secret of practically not embezzling Rooster?