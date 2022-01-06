Atlético-MG settles with Carlos Carvalhal and negotiates the fine with Braga – 06/01/2022

Atlético’s search for a coach to replace Cuca is nearing its end. The club from Minas Gerais has already signed an agreement with the Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal, currently at Braga. Now, the board of Alvinegra is negotiating with the Portuguese club the amount of the fine so that the coach can be released.

According to Carlos Carvalhal’s contract, which runs until June, Braga must be reimbursed in 10 million euros (R$ 64 million). However, aware of the coach’s interest in working in Brazilian football, the Portuguese club accepts to negotiate and even accepts a considerable reduction in value. According to the website zerzero.pt, the deal is closed at 2 million euros (about R$ 13 million).

Initially, Atlético discarded the possibility of paying any amount to reimburse the Portuguese club, so much so that it had the help of Carlos Carvalhal in negotiating with Braga. Galo hoped that the coach would be able to disengage free of charge, which didn’t happen. However, a source assured the UOL Sport that the amount of R$ 13 million disclosed by the press in Portugal does not proceed, but that the club is already willing to pay for the termination of Carlos Carvalhal.

Athletic’s change in posture happened because of the pressure created by the fans. Although the team only returned to training on the 17th, the demand for a quick definition of the next Galo coach is very high. In addition, Alvinegro assessed that few options within the desired profile by the club were still accessible.

Atlético offered Carlos Carvalhal a two-year contract and only Braga will be released for the final details of the contract to be adjusted.