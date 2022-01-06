Attacked by Bolsonaro, Ivete Sangalo has no projects in the Rouanet Law

Singer Ivete Sangalo has no projects approved in the Rouanet Law, contrary to what Jair Bolsonaro said this Wednesday (5/1), when he left the hospital in São Paulo, where he was hospitalized for intestinal obstruction. Bolsonaro said that Ivete would have lost “Ruanet’s fat tit”. In 2019, the Bolsonaro government itself authorized a fundraising that indirectly benefited the artist.

The artist became a target of pocketnaristas after encouraging a chorus against the president at a concert last week. According to Bolsonaro, the criticism came because she had lost “the fat tit of the Rouanet Law”.

Since the 2018 campaign, the president has associated, without evidence, the opposition he receives from the artistic class to an alleged dependence on incentive resources for the cultural sector.

However, the open data of projects registered in the culture incentive laws do not register any projects of the singer or of companies of which she is a partner.

Furthermore, only two projects have the singer’s name in the title. One, from 2016, was authorized to raise up to R$1.3 million, but did not get any funds. It was a concert by the singer with the Orquestra Juvenil da Bahia.

The second, from 2017, sought to develop a script about a fictional story that took Ivete Sangalo on a journey through time, but was not approved.

In February 2019, the beginning of the Bolsonaro government, the producer Madeirada Produções raised R$813,000 through Rouanet to perform six concerts by the singer.

