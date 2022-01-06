Attacks for Bolsonaro, Ivete Sangalo does not have any bill in the Rouanet Law

Singer Ivete Sangalo does not have projects approved by the Rouanet Law, unlike what Jair Bolsonaro said this Wednesday, 5, during a press conference. Bolsonaro said that Ivete would have lost “Ruanet’s fat tit”. The information is from the column by Guilherme Amado, from Metrópoles.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @ivetesangaloAttacks for Bolsonaro, Ivete Sangalo does not have any bill in the Rouanet Law

The artist became a villain for the Pocketnalistas after encouraging a chorus against the president in a show last week that took place in Rio Grande do Norte. According to Bolsonaro’s report, her criticisms against him surfaced because she had lost “the fat tit of the Rouanet Law”.

Since his 2018 campaign, the president has linked, without evidence, the opposition he receives from the artistic class to an alleged dependence on incentive resources for the culture sector.

However, the open data of projects registered in the culture incentive laws had no record in the name of the singer or companies in which she is a partner.

Furthermore, only two projects have the singer’s name in the title. One, dated in 2016, was authorized to raise up to R$1.3 million, but did not obtain any funds. It was for a concert by the singer with the Orquestra Juvenil da Bahia.

Another, from 2017, was focused on developing a script about a fiction story in which Ivete Sangalo would travel through time, but it was not approved.

In February 2019, the beginning of the Bolsonaro government, the producer Madeirada Produções raised R$813,000 through Rouanet to perform six concerts by the singer.