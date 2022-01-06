[ATUALIZADO] Xbox starts barring access to emulators through Developer Mode

The company has started to close accounts of users who have never published games on Xbox Live.

UPDATE: On his personal Twitter account, Jason Ronald, Microsoft’s project manager, stated that the company is not working to restrict access to Developer Mode. According to him, in the regular process of maintaining company accounts to delete some inactive profiles, there were errors that accidentally took away some people’s access.

Ronald stated that the company is already aware of the inconvenience caused and that it is actively working to restore deactivated accounts as soon as possible. Once this happens, affected users will be able to turn Developer Mode back on and use its resources again. If you have been affected, you can contact the company by email [email protected]microsoft.com to try to streamline the process.

Introducing powerful hardware, the consoles Xbox Series S and Series X have become highly appreciated by the emulation community for their ability to easily play games from PlayStation 1, GameCube, Wii and other platforms. However, it seems that Microsoft is not very happy about this and has started to block access to the option of the platforms that allows this to happen.

Created to allow independent developers to work more easily on their projects, Xbox Developer Mode allowed the installation of homebrews and emulators popular like RetroArch. While until recently everyone could access the option for a small fee, the company began sending emails, blocking access to many users.



As reported by YouTuber Modern Vintage Gamer, Xbox owners are getting messages claiming they are being removed from the program. for “not having an active presence in the store”. The company also states that its Code of Conduct makes clear that this is necessary to ensure that Developer Mode privileges are preserved.

Decision should reduce homebrews on Xbox

In practice, what Microsoft is doing is removing from its program “developers” who didn’t join it with the ultimate goal of creating games. Although it makes sense, the decision proves controversial because of the fact that everyone who entered the mode had to pay a $20 fee. for this.

While the company has always put in its terms that it could terminate access to the service on inactive accounts, its current actions indicate an undertaking against initiatives that it can classify as piracy. Vintage Gamer himself claims that he created his developer account at the time the feature was released on Xbox One, and that he has only now had problems with its inactivity in the store.

The community dedicated to emulation also criticized the fact that the company did not make any prior announcement about the closure of accounts before access was blocked. This does not mean that Developer Mode is being taken out of the Xbox Series S and Series X, but rather that it should be tightened up in 2022, resulting in severe impacts on the emulation and homebrew communities.

