Audi A3 Sedan and Sportback S line from R$ 249,990

The Audi A3 Sedan and Audi A3 Sportback arrived in the last quarter of last year in two versions, the Performance Black and the special S line limited series, which hasn’t sold out yet. Now, it’s time for the definitive S line from R$249,990.

“The new A3 has been very well received by consumers since its launch late last year. It is a vehicle that arrives in a completely new generation and brings the brand’s latest design concepts. The S line version arrives to complement the portfolio and offer another option for our customers”, says Daniel Rojas, responsible for the sales area at Audi do Brasil.

Different from the S line Limited, the new S line version brings the EA888 2.0 TFSI engine of 190 horsepower and 32.6 kgfm, also having the automatic transmission of dual clutch S tronic with seven speeds and front wheel drive.

AS line Limited had an EA211 1.4 TSI engine of 150 horsepower and 25.5 kgfm. The Audi A3 Sedan and Sportback S line 2022 also feature multilink rear suspension and the Audi Drive Select with comfort, dynamic, efficiency, auto and individual driving modes.

With an S line package for visuals and aerodynamics, the Audi A3 Sedan and Sportback S line 2022 have 18-inch wheels and a sports exhaust.

The interior package is very generous, including leather steering wheel with paddle shifts, leather upholstery, dual zone air conditioning, full LED headlights and taillights, automatic opening trunk and 10-speaker stereo.

In addition, the Audi A3 Sedan and Sportback S line 2022 feature premium Bang&Olufsen 3D sound and Full LED Matrix headlamps, among the options.

Optionally, you can purchase the customizable light package and the S line kit for the interior, with S line sports seats with contrasting stitching, leather finish on the doors and center console, perforated leather steering wheel with S line logo and aluminum pedals.

The interior can come in black, gray or beige, while the external colors are Ibis White and Turbo Blue, as well as metallic Navarre Blue, Python Yellow, Glacier White, Mito Black and Tango Red and pearly Gray Daytona.