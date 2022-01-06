Australia postpones deportation and Djokovic’s situation to be decided in hearing on Monday – Sports

Australia will not immediately expel the current number one from tennis, Novak Djokovic, a government attorney said during a hearing on Thursday. Christopher Tran assured that the country does not plan to complete the expulsion before the hearing, scheduled for Monday. The tennis player remains detained at the Park Hotel, a “quarantine hotel” in Melbourne.

The government’s position came after Djokovic’s lawyers filed an urgent injunction to allow him to remain in the country. On Wednesday, the Serb was stopped at Tullamarine airport as he disembarked for the Australian Open and had his visa cancelled.

Australian authorities claim he did not have “adequate standards of evidence” to enter the country with the special medical permit he had obtained the day before. The document allowed him to enter and compete in Melbourne even without proving full vaccination against covid-19.

Djokovic has stated several times that he is against the immunizing agent. He refuses to reveal whether he took the vaccine, which has made him the target of controversy in recent months, especially after Australian authorities publicly stated that they would only accept vaccinated tennis players for the tournament.

The permission Djokovic had obtained is provided for in Australian law to account for specific cases in the pandemic. It is for people who did not take the immunizing agent so as not to worsen a serious clinical condition caused by another disease or because they had a severe reaction in the first dose or because they had covid-19 in the last six months.

This Thursday, several fans of the tennis player, with Serbian flags, went to the hotel where Djokovic is confined to protest. They called for the world number 1 to be released to play in the Australian Open, which starts on January 17th. The kind of vigil continues, with people with candles.