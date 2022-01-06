Average salary increase for private sector employees is 6.5%

posted on 06/01/2022 05:59 / updated on 06/01/2022 06:00



(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB)

The salary received by workers with a formal contract in the private sector lost badly to inflation in 2021, a movement that should continue this year, given the high unemployment and the prospect of low growth in the Brazilian economy.

Between January and November last year, the average adjustment obtained by workers through collective bargaining was 6.5%, according to the “Salariometer” of the Foundation Institute for Economic Research (Fipe), which monitors the results gathered by the Ministry of Economy. This readjustment was insufficient to cover the average inflation accumulated in 12 months, which, in the same period, reached 8.4%, according to the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

Last year, 51% of salary negotiations closed until November fell short of inflation, 30% tied and 19% surpassed the cost of living. “It was a very bad year”, stated the senior professor at FEA/USP and coordinator of the “Salariometer”, Hélio Zylberstjan.

The economist explained that the readjustment below inflation is the result of a combination of high inflation and recession. “When there is a very large unemployment, the unions do not have bargaining power in negotiations, it is the worst scenario for workers”, he emphasized.

Bruno Imaizumi, economist at LCA Consultores, noted that there is a resumption of occupation, but without the recovery of lost income. “At this moment of crisis, people are accepting even lower wages than they received before the pandemic, much due to inflation, in a labor market in which high idleness reduces the bargaining power of the worker.” In addition, the resumption of occupation is taking place more strongly in informality.

Sectors

Affected by the stoppage caused by the pandemic, negotiations in the services sector, with an emphasis on tourism and hospitality, are the ones that encountered the greatest difficulties last year to replace the losses caused by inflation.

Of 18 salary negotiations closed in November involving bars, restaurants, hotels, similar and entertainment and tourism, the median readjustment was 3.7% below inflation. In the case of laundries and dry cleaners, for example, this gap was even greater, 4.1%. Even the 14 wage agreements signed last November in the sector of agriculture, livestock and related services (segments that registered economic growth) had a median readjustment: 0.6% below inflation.

For Zylberstjan, the scenario of weak wage readjustments should continue throughout the first half of this year due to the still high inflation in 12 months and high unemployment. “It will be difficult to get out of a double-digit unemployment rate this year because of low economic growth.”

Imaizumi, from LCA Consultores, agrees with Zylberstjan. He points out that the low growth expected for 2022 makes it difficult for the labor market to recover and takes away the worker’s bargaining power.