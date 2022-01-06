Baby mother Alice complains about the indiscriminate use of her daughter’s image after a bank commercial

Known on social media for her resourcefulness when repeating words correctly, baby Alice, two years old, made a year-end commercial for a bank breaking record audiences. And if the one-two with Fernanda Montenegro moved on one side, the video was enough for memes and other purposes to emerge, using the child’s face. This made Morgana Secco, mother of the child star, use social media to vent about the subject.

“I’ve been getting a lot of memes with Alice’s face for days now. Most of them are innocent, they’re even funny, but some of them aren’t. And that’s what I wanted to talk about. I wanted to make it clear that we didn’t give permission for any of them. of them and we do not agree to associate Alice’s image with political or religious purposes, for example. In addition, we did not even authorize her use by companies or institutions (obviously this does not apply to companies that have a commercial contract, these are authorized within the terms of the contract). So we also do not authorize advertising campaigns,” said Morgana, in a video posted on Instagram.

In the official commercial, Alice repeats words said by Fernanda Montenegro, such as “hope”, “respect”. Most of the memes use the child’s face to subtitle with other words they don’t dictate, changing the “r” for the “l”, as the baby does, to generate humor, as occurred in the word “despelo” (despair, to indicate the amount on the credit card bill).

“So, I came here to ask you common sense when posting and if you are in any of the situations I mentioned, please don’t post. If you see a post with these types of connotations, ask to be deleted. Of course I can’t ask to exclude everyone, but if they help me, give me a hand,” continued Morgana.

According to columnist Ancelmo Góis, from O GLOBO, it is estimated that 100 million people have seen the play on TV, on their computer or on their cell phone over the two weeks since its launch. The marketing team has celebrated success.